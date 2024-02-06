Weekend Outlook: Christmastime is here

With the weather being so back-and-forth lately, it's hard to believe that Christmas Day is less than three weeks away. But we have enough winter-themed events going on for the next few days to get you into that Christmas spirit everyone's raving about this time of year.

Start off the weekend with the kids and head to downtown Cape Girardeau today at 5 p.m. -- and Saturday at 10 a.m. -- for the 16th annual Downtown Christmas Open House. It's your chance to support local businesses and take pictures with The Grinch and Santa Claus.

Tomorrow, you should see the beautiful Christmas displays held within the historic walls of the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau. Next, you can hop over to the Red House in downtown Cape Girardeau for a little bit more fun "Christmas history."

If you'd like to do something outside Saturday, be a part of the Jingle Bell Run/Walk hosted by Saint Francis Medical Center's Health and Wellness Center.

And if you've never seen a live nativity -- with real people -- stop by the one at Caney Fork Baptist in Oak Ridge.

On Sunday, gather up the family and see the sights on the Southern Country Church Tour.

There's a lot of stuff to do between now and Sunday, so start now:

A downtown Christmas

Old Town Cape Inc. is presenting the 16th annual Downtown Christmas Open House today and Saturday with Santa Claus, The Grinch and more than 15 downtown businesses contributing to the holiday-themed, free community event.

Two shopping spree tables will be set up for Saturday's event: one at Art Van Furniture and one at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau.

And this year, there are two opportunities for downtown shoppers to win a $500 shopping spree.

More information can be found at downtowncapegirardeau.com.

Friday schedule of events | 5 to 9 p.m.

Pictures with Santa Claus | Art Van Outlet

Children's activities | Art Van Outlet

Horse and wagon rides | Corner of Independence and Main streets

Caroling on Spanish, Main, Themis and Broadway streets

Saturday schedule of events | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pictures with The Grinch | Catapult Creative House

Children's activities | Catapult Creative House

Cooking with memories

Christmas offers so many wonderful opportunities to create memories! Grab the family (ages 12 and up) and head out to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 6 p.m. today for a campfire and lots of fun.

Christmas treats using a variety of campfire techniques

Hot chocolate

Cost: Free

A candlelit holiday

You are invited to wander through The Glenn House in Cape Girardeau. It's a handsomely restored Victorian home festively decorated for Christmas -- today at 5 p.m. The decorations are new each year; make this year one to remember.

Stay for cookies and apple cider in the carriage house after your tour.

Jingle bells swing, ring

Get outside Saturday at 9 a.m. for the Jingle Bell Run/Walk and be one of the runners and walkers participating who will hit the nation's pavements, pathways and parks to fight arthritis. Saint Francis Medical Center's Health and Wellness Center is inviting you to wear holiday-themed costumes or bells on your shoes and run or walk with your team.

This event raises awareness about the nation's most common cause of disability, while also raising funds to help find a cure for arthritis.