EntertainmentDecember 7, 2018
Weekend Outlook: Christmastime is here
With the weather being so back-and-forth lately, it's hard to believe that Christmas Day is less than three weeks away. But we have enough winter-themed events going on for the next few days to get you into that Christmas spirit everyone's raving about this time of year...
Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

With the weather being so back-and-forth lately, it's hard to believe that Christmas Day is less than three weeks away. But we have enough winter-themed events going on for the next few days to get you into that Christmas spirit everyone's raving about this time of year.

Start off the weekend with the kids and head to downtown Cape Girardeau today at 5 p.m. -- and Saturday at 10 a.m. -- for the 16th annual Downtown Christmas Open House. It's your chance to support local businesses and take pictures with The Grinch and Santa Claus.

Tomorrow, you should see the beautiful Christmas displays held within the historic walls of the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau. Next, you can hop over to the Red House in downtown Cape Girardeau for a little bit more fun "Christmas history."

If you'd like to do something outside Saturday, be a part of the Jingle Bell Run/Walk hosted by Saint Francis Medical Center's Health and Wellness Center.

And if you've never seen a live nativity -- with real people -- stop by the one at Caney Fork Baptist in Oak Ridge.

On Sunday, gather up the family and see the sights on the Southern Country Church Tour.

There's a lot of stuff to do between now and Sunday, so start now:

A downtown Christmas

Old Town Cape Inc. is presenting the 16th annual Downtown Christmas Open House today and Saturday with Santa Claus, The Grinch and more than 15 downtown businesses contributing to the holiday-themed, free community event.

Two shopping spree tables will be set up for Saturday's event: one at Art Van Furniture and one at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau.

And this year, there are two opportunities for downtown shoppers to win a $500 shopping spree.

More information can be found at downtowncapegirardeau.com.

Friday schedule of events | 5 to 9 p.m.

  • Pictures with Santa Claus | Art Van Outlet
  • Children's activities | Art Van Outlet
  • Horse and wagon rides | Corner of Independence and Main streets
  • Caroling on Spanish, Main, Themis and Broadway streets

Saturday schedule of events | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

  • Pictures with The Grinch | Catapult Creative House
  • Children's activities | Catapult Creative House

Cooking with memories

Christmas offers so many wonderful opportunities to create memories! Grab the family (ages 12 and up) and head out to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 6 p.m. today for a campfire and lots of fun.

  • Christmas treats using a variety of campfire techniques
  • Hot chocolate

Cost: Free

A candlelit holiday

You are invited to wander through The Glenn House in Cape Girardeau. It's a handsomely restored Victorian home festively decorated for Christmas -- today at 5 p.m. The decorations are new each year; make this year one to remember.

  • Stay for cookies and apple cider in the carriage house after your tour.

Jingle bells swing, ring

Get outside Saturday at 9 a.m. for the Jingle Bell Run/Walk and be one of the runners and walkers participating who will hit the nation's pavements, pathways and parks to fight arthritis. Saint Francis Medical Center's Health and Wellness Center is inviting you to wear holiday-themed costumes or bells on your shoes and run or walk with your team.

This event raises awareness about the nation's most common cause of disability, while also raising funds to help find a cure for arthritis.

  • Participants are encouraged to wear holiday-themed costumes for the best-dressed contest!
  • The event will start and finish at Fitness Plus, 150 S. Mount Auburn Road, Entrance 8, at 9 a.m.
  • Adult participants may register now or the day of the race beginning at 7:45 a.m.
  • The registration fee is $35 in advance and $40 the day of the race.
  • All 5K and one-mile participants will receive a long-sleeved cotton shirt.
  • Registration forms are available at Fitness Plus or you may register online at jbr.org/cape.

Gather 'round

The Red House Interpretive Center and the Office of Extended and Continuing Education are presenting "Tales from Christmas Past: A Red House Christmas" on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

The Center will bring to life Christmas in the French/Canadian traditions of the early 19th century, as well as Native American Christmas traditions of the same time period. You and the family with get to experience these traditions through food, music and traditional tales from Christmases past.

  • Hot chocolate and a bonfire for roasting marshmallows will be included in the festivities.
  • Inside the Red House Interpretive Center, children will be able to exchange trading beads for various Christmas items at the trading table.

Don't miss this: Santa will be rocking on the front porch waiting to hear all of your Christmas wishes. And for a small fee, you can even get your photo taken with him.

  • The Red House Interpretive Center does not charge an entrance fee for tours or events, but rather depends upon donations from its visitors.

For more information, call (573) 339-6340.

Cost: Free

Little, baby Jesus

Caney Fork Baptist is inviting you to its live nativity at 5 p.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge.

  • Hot chocolate and refreshments will be offered

Directions:

  • Take Hwy 72 to Route B (turn right) to Route BB (turn left) to County Road 472 (turn left)
  • Take I-55 north to the Oak Ridge Exit 111 to Route E (turn left) to Route B (turn left) to County Road 472 (turn right)

Cost: Free

Roadtrip!

Take a tour of some of the oldest churches in the Gordonville and Tilsit area Saturday and Sunday during the Southern Country Church Tour.

  • You may begin at any of the churches either on Saturday from 4 to 8 p.m. or Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m.

Featured churches:

  • Zion Lutheran Church | 176 County Road 226, Cape Girardeau
  • Christ Lutheran Church | 248 Albert Lane, Cape Girardeau
  • Zion United Methodist Church | 3625 Route Z, Cape Girardeau
  • Whitewater United Methodist Church | 159 Church Street, Whitewater, Missouri
  • Immanuel Lutheran Church | 496 Route, Jackson
  • St. James United Church of Christ | 245 County Road 366, Jackson

For more information, visit the Facebook page or call (573) 275-6801.

Cost: Free

Big Band Christmas

Relax and enjoy some classic holiday tunes, concessions and visit with special guest Santa Claus at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chaffee VFW Post 3127 at 217 S. Frisco St. in Chaffee, Missouri.

Cost: Free

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Entertainment
