Weekend Outlook: Christmastime is here

With the weather being so back-and-forth lately, it's hard to believe that Christmas Day is less than three weeks away. But we have enough winter-themed events going on for the next few days to get you into that Christmas spirit everyone's raving about this time of year.
Start off the weekend with the kids and head to downtown Cape Girardeau today at 5 p.m. -- and Saturday at 10 a.m. -- for the 16th annual Downtown Christmas Open House. It's your chance to support local businesses and take pictures with The Grinch and Santa Claus.
Tomorrow, you should see the beautiful Christmas displays held within the historic walls of the Glenn House in Cape Girardeau. Next, you can hop over to the Red House in downtown Cape Girardeau for a little bit more fun "Christmas history."
If you'd like to do something outside Saturday, be a part of the Jingle Bell Run/Walk hosted by Saint Francis Medical Center's Health and Wellness Center.
And if you've never seen a live nativity -- with real people -- stop by the one at Caney Fork Baptist in Oak Ridge.
On Sunday, gather up the family and see the sights on the Southern Country Church Tour.
There's a lot of stuff to do between now and Sunday, so start now:
Two shopping spree tables will be set up for Saturday's event: one at Art Van Furniture and one at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau.
And this year, there are two opportunities for downtown shoppers to win a $500 shopping spree.
More information can be found at downtowncapegirardeau.com.
Friday schedule of events | 5 to 9 p.m.
Saturday schedule of events | 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Christmas offers so many wonderful opportunities to create memories! Grab the family (ages 12 and up) and head out to the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center at 6 p.m. today for a campfire and lots of fun.
Cost: Free
You are invited to wander through The Glenn House in Cape Girardeau. It's a handsomely restored Victorian home festively decorated for Christmas -- today at 5 p.m. The decorations are new each year; make this year one to remember.
Get outside Saturday at 9 a.m. for the Jingle Bell Run/Walk and be one of the runners and walkers participating who will hit the nation's pavements, pathways and parks to fight arthritis. Saint Francis Medical Center's Health and Wellness Center is inviting you to wear holiday-themed costumes or bells on your shoes and run or walk with your team.
This event raises awareness about the nation's most common cause of disability, while also raising funds to help find a cure for arthritis.
The Red House Interpretive Center and the Office of Extended and Continuing Education are presenting "Tales from Christmas Past: A Red House Christmas" on Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
The Center will bring to life Christmas in the French/Canadian traditions of the early 19th century, as well as Native American Christmas traditions of the same time period. You and the family with get to experience these traditions through food, music and traditional tales from Christmases past.
Don't miss this: Santa will be rocking on the front porch waiting to hear all of your Christmas wishes. And for a small fee, you can even get your photo taken with him.
For more information, call (573) 339-6340.
Cost: Free
Caney Fork Baptist is inviting you to its live nativity at 5 p.m. Saturday in Oak Ridge.
Directions:
Cost: Free
Take a tour of some of the oldest churches in the Gordonville and Tilsit area Saturday and Sunday during the Southern Country Church Tour.
Featured churches:
For more information, visit the Facebook page or call (573) 275-6801.
Cost: Free
Relax and enjoy some classic holiday tunes, concessions and visit with special guest Santa Claus at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Chaffee VFW Post 3127 at 217 S. Frisco St. in Chaffee, Missouri.
Cost: Free
