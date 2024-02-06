All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
EntertainmentDecember 14, 2018

Weekend Outlook: Christmas Day is closer than it appears

I couldn't be more excited for Christmas. My bachelor pad has been officially decorated for the holidays since mid-October. I have one Christmas tree on display in my living room with St. Louis Cardinals-themed ornaments accompanied by a camouflage Santa hat as the tree topper, tinsel -- inspired by "It's a Wonderful Life" -- and humongous vintage-style multicolor lights that also double as a heat source...

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig

I couldn't be more excited for Christmas. My bachelor pad has been officially decorated for the holidays since mid-October.

I have one Christmas tree on display in my living room with St. Louis Cardinals-themed ornaments accompanied by a camouflage Santa hat as the tree topper, tinsel -- inspired by "It's a Wonderful Life" -- and humongous vintage-style multicolor lights that also double as a heat source.

I've also had my Christmas shopping done for about a month now, and all the gifts are wrapped -- to the best of my manly ability -- in Claymation "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" gift-wrap.

So if you're ahead of the curve like me and have time to spare this weekend, I suggest taking in the local sights. Most featured this time around are family oriented, so don't be afraid to take the little ones to the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt at the Shawnee Park Center or the lighted winter walk at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center today.

Saturday, grab some breakfast and visit with Santa at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau before you head to the Cape Girardeau County History Center for a unique display of winter-themed trees.

Then on Sunday, enjoy a Christmas musical at Cape Bible Chapel.

So, grab the family, phone chargers, your TGIF and hit the road:

Find the candy

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a family-friendly Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt at 6:30 p.m. today at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

A particular someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park, and you're invited to bring your flashlights and look for them.

Cost: $5 per child; pre-registration is preferred; $8 per child day of event.

A candlelit path

Take a lighted trip through the stillness of a winter night on the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center trail today at 5 p.m. There also will be hot, winter beverages.

After your walk, visit the Nature Center to warm up and view the exhibits.

  • The trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.
  • Youth and adult groups welcome

Cost: Free

A tribute

Stop by the Perry Park Center Theater for a Trans Siberian Orchestra Tribute by LivinTale at 7 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Saturday at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

  • Southeast Missouri State University's Sundancers also will make an appearance. and beverages will be served by Jackson Street BrewCo.
  • All ages welcome

Cost: Tickets are $15 (cash only; can be purchased at Villainous Grounds and Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, and Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.)

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Through the eyes of babes

The Cape Girardeau County History Center at 102 S. High St. in Jackson is celebrating its Through the Eyes of a Child Christmas exhibit.

The display features a gallery of themed trees including I Want to be President When I Grow Up, Nutcrackers, Santa Claus, Bird Watching, Veterans' Appreciation and Nativity.

Most of the trees have participatory books and activities included. The trees were designed and created by regional organizations, churches, businesses, clubs and individuals.

The museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Dec. 22. For the complete schedule, visit the Cape Girardeau County History Center on Facebook.

Cost: Free

Santa and breakfast

You're invited to enjoy breakfast and visit with Santa Claus during the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Foundation event at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau.

  • For ages 12 and younger

Cost: $5 per person pre-registered; $8 per person day of event

Celebrate Jesus

Families, friends and neighbors with young children (up to first grade) are invited to attend Celebrate Jesus!, an event at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Jackson.

The event is organized by the St. Paul Early Childhood Task Force.

  • Crafts/activities/door prizes
  • KHIS Radio live broadcast
  • Snacks
  • Live nativity

Cost: Free

Sounds of Christmas

Grab the family and head to Cape Bible Chapel in Cape Girardeau for a Scripture and worship-filled Christmas musical production -- "Behold the King -- at 3 p.m. Sunday.

Cost: Free

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentAug. 15
Matthew Perry's assistant among 5 people, including 2 doctor...
EntertainmentAug. 13
Iconic Christian band Newsboys set to energize Benton Speedw...
EntertainmentAug. 7
River Campus announces 18th season lineup; theater, symphony...
EntertainmentAug. 5
Sikeston Jaycee Bootheel Rodeo: A week of thrills, music and...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
EntertainmentAug. 5
What to stream this week: Matt Damon on a heist, 'Dance Moms' jazz it up and J Balvin parties
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
EntertainmentAug. 1
Laughs and line drives: Clydesdales’ unique baseball experience heads to Cape Girardeau
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
EntertainmentJuly 25
Kamala Harris is using Beyoncé's 'Freedom' as her campaign song: What to know about the anthem
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
EntertainmentJuly 25
New reality TV show 'Playground' puts dance studio dramas center stage
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
EntertainmentJuly 25
Zynga’s Game of Thrones: Legends Now Available Worldwide with Launch Trailer Starring Kit Harington
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
EntertainmentJuly 24
Can you guess Olympians' warmup songs? World's top athletes share their favorite tunes
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy