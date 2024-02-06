Weekend Outlook: Christmas Day is closer than it appears

I couldn't be more excited for Christmas. My bachelor pad has been officially decorated for the holidays since mid-October.

I have one Christmas tree on display in my living room with St. Louis Cardinals-themed ornaments accompanied by a camouflage Santa hat as the tree topper, tinsel -- inspired by "It's a Wonderful Life" -- and humongous vintage-style multicolor lights that also double as a heat source.

I've also had my Christmas shopping done for about a month now, and all the gifts are wrapped -- to the best of my manly ability -- in Claymation "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer" gift-wrap.

So if you're ahead of the curve like me and have time to spare this weekend, I suggest taking in the local sights. Most featured this time around are family oriented, so don't be afraid to take the little ones to the Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt at the Shawnee Park Center or the lighted winter walk at the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center today.

Saturday, grab some breakfast and visit with Santa at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau before you head to the Cape Girardeau County History Center for a unique display of winter-themed trees.

Then on Sunday, enjoy a Christmas musical at Cape Bible Chapel.

So, grab the family, phone chargers, your TGIF and hit the road:

Find the candy

The Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department is hosting a family-friendly Flashlight Candy Cane Hunt at 6:30 p.m. today at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau.

A particular someone has left candy canes all over the grounds of Shawnee Park, and you're invited to bring your flashlights and look for them.

Cost: $5 per child; pre-registration is preferred; $8 per child day of event.

A candlelit path

Take a lighted trip through the stillness of a winter night on the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center trail today at 5 p.m. There also will be hot, winter beverages.

After your walk, visit the Nature Center to warm up and view the exhibits.

The trail is paved and accessible to wheelchairs and strollers.

Youth and adult groups welcome

Cost: Free

A tribute

Stop by the Perry Park Center Theater for a Trans Siberian Orchestra Tribute by LivinTale at 7 p.m. today and 7 p.m. Saturday at Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

Southeast Missouri State University's Sundancers also will make an appearance. and beverages will be served by Jackson Street BrewCo.

All ages welcome

Cost: Tickets are $15 (cash only; can be purchased at Villainous Grounds and Mary Jane Burgers & Brew in Perryville, Missouri, and Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.)