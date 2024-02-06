Ways to celebrate SE Homecoming: More than 10,000 alumni expected

Southeast Missouri State University is expecting more than 10,000 alumni to visit its halls and crowd Houck Stadium during this year’s Homecoming celebrations set for Monday through Oct. 26.
We talked with alumni relations director George Gasser and narrowed down a few of the events Southeast alumni need to know about for Oct. 26 before the Redhawks take on the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Houck Field at 1 p.m.
With the Alumni Coffee and Donuts event, the annual parade, tailgating, the football game and other small gatherings throughout downtown Cape Girardeau, Gasser said there’s something for everyone.
“This is the first Homecoming week that I’ve been at the helm of Alumni Relations, and I couldn’t be more excited to see everyone back on campus,” Gasser said by email Tuesday. “When I walk across campus, you can feel the energy building!”
The annual Alumni Coffee and Donuts is set for 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Barbara Hope Kem Statuary Hall in Southeast’s Aleen Vogel Wehking Alumni Center. It’s a time set aside for alumni and friends to grab coffee, hot chocolate and a doughnut before congregating along Broadway for the annual Homecoming parade.
This year’s Homecoming parade marshals will be 2004 Southeast graduate and St. Louis Blues’ organist Jeremy Boyer and 2002 Southeast graduate and St. Louis Blues vice president of ticketing, premium and suite sales Nick Wierciak. “We’ll be welcoming 115 entries, which include 10 traditional floats and 11 marching bands (including the Southeast Marching Band),” Gasser said. “It’s a great privilege for us to be able to honor the incredible season the St. Louis Blues had by bringing Jeremy Boyer and Nick Wierciak back as our parade marshals. It’s a great reminder that our alumni go on to great things!” The Blues won their first Stanley Cup championship in June.
The parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Capaha Park and will travel east on Broadway to Main Street, and then south on Main Street.
And what’s Homecoming without the food and drinks? Tailgating kicks off at 11 a.m. in front of Houck Field House and on parking areas near the Aleen Vogel Wehking Alumni Center and Houck Field House.
Southeast Marching Band, Sundancers, cheerleaders and university mascot Rowdy are set to perform ahead of the football team in the Redhawk Walk along Bellevue Street and into the Houck Stadium.
But what’s on the menu? The Cape Girardeau County Alumni Association is teaming up with University Advancement staff members and giving away chili and hot dogs — while supplies last, so get there early — at the Alumni Hospitality Tent on the Alumni Center lawn. The Vets Corps also will host its annual pig roast at 11 a.m. in the Alumni Center parking lot.
If you’re looking for your own area to celebrate, you’ll find nearby tailgating space available on a first-come, first-served basis.
The weeklong celebration of the generosity of Southeast alumni, parents, faculty and staff culminates with the Thank A Giver (TAG) initiative, now in its third year. “This year, more than 500 TAG signs will be placed across campus, highlighting buildings, offices, classrooms, laboratories and programs made possible by donors,” Gasser wrote.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.