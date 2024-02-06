Ways to celebrate SE Homecoming: More than 10,000 alumni expected

Southeast Missouri State University is expecting more than 10,000 alumni to visit its halls and crowd Houck Stadium during this year’s Homecoming celebrations set for Monday through Oct. 26.

We talked with alumni relations director George Gasser and narrowed down a few of the events Southeast alumni need to know about for Oct. 26 before the Redhawks take on the University of Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks at Houck Field at 1 p.m.

With the Alumni Coffee and Donuts event, the annual parade, tailgating, the football game and other small gatherings throughout downtown Cape Girardeau, Gasser said there’s something for everyone.

“This is the first Homecoming week that I’ve been at the helm of Alumni Relations, and I couldn’t be more excited to see everyone back on campus,” Gasser said by email Tuesday. “When I walk across campus, you can feel the energy building!”

Part of a complete breakfast

The annual Alumni Coffee and Donuts is set for 8 to 9:30 a.m. in Barbara Hope Kem Statuary Hall in Southeast’s Aleen Vogel Wehking Alumni Center. It’s a time set aside for alumni and friends to grab coffee, hot chocolate and a doughnut before congregating along Broadway for the annual Homecoming parade.

Marching for Southeast

This year’s Homecoming parade marshals will be 2004 Southeast graduate and St. Louis Blues’ organist Jeremy Boyer and 2002 Southeast graduate and St. Louis Blues vice president of ticketing, premium and suite sales Nick Wierciak. “We’ll be welcoming 115 entries, which include 10 traditional floats and 11 marching bands (including the Southeast Marching Band),” Gasser said. “It’s a great privilege for us to be able to honor the incredible season the St. Louis Blues had by bringing Jeremy Boyer and Nick Wierciak back as our parade marshals. It’s a great reminder that our alumni go on to great things!” The Blues won their first Stanley Cup championship in June.