Wave of 'Nutcracker' cancellations hits dance companies hard

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- For many, it's not Christmas without the dance of Clara, Uncle Drosselmeyer, the Sugar Plum Fairy, the Mouse King and, of course, the Nutcracker Prince.

But this year the coronavirus pandemic has canceled performances of "The Nutcracker" around the U.S. and Canada, eliminating a major and reliable source of revenue for dance companies already reeling financially following the essential shutdown of their industry.

"This is an incredibly devastating situation for the arts and in particular for organizations like ours that rely on ticket sales from the Nutcracker to fund so many of our initiatives," said Sue Porter, executive director of BalletMet in Columbus, Ohio.

"The Nutcracker" typically provides about $1.4 million of the company's $2 million in annual ticket sales, against a $7 million budget. That money goes to school programing and financial aid for dance class students, Porter said. It's the first year since 1977 that the company isn't staging the ballet in Ohio's capital.

The cancellations have meant layoffs, furloughs and salary cuts, with companies relying heavily -- sometimes exclusively -- on fundraising to stay afloat. Beyond their financial importance, "Nutcracker" performances are also a crucial marketing tool for dance companies, company directors say.

Children often enroll in classes for the chance to dance in the performances as mice, young partygoers and angels, among other supporting roles. For adults, the shows are sometimes their initial experience watching live dance.

"It tends to be the first ballet that people see, the first time they experience attending a production, that thrill when the curtain goes up, the hush of the crowd," said Max Hodges, executive director of the Boston Ballet. "So for that reason it's a key part of the pipeline in welcoming audiences into the art form."

After deciding to cancel this year's live performances, the Boston Ballet will use archived footage of past performances for a one-hour version to be shown on television in New England. The annual $8 million in "Nutcracker" ticket sales accounts for about 20% of the company's annual budget.

The pandemic has cost the arts and entertainment industry about 1.4 million jobs and $42.5 billion nationally, according to an August analysis by the Brookings Institution.

The economic vulnerability inherent in arts organizations is exacerbated when they rely on a major seasonal event -- such as "The Nutcracker" -- for large portions of revenue, said Amir Pasic, dean of the School of Philanthropy at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.

One silver lining is the opportunity for organizations to improve their online offerings, which could also help open up markets to younger consumers, he said.