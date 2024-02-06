'Watchmen' leads charge for Emmy nominations relevance

LOS ANGELES -- "Watchmen," cloaked in superhero mythology and grounded in real-world racism, received a leading 26 nominations Tuesday for the prime-time Emmy Awards.

The HBO series, which captured America's deep unease as it faces racial and political clashes amid a pandemic, was nominated as best limited series and received bids for cast members including Regina King and Jeremy Irons.

King was part of a vanguard of actors of color indicating that TV academy voters took heed of the social climate.

"Zendaya!" exclaimed Emmy announcement host Leslie Jones, her gleeful reaction to the "Euphoria" star's nomination as best actress in a drama. "This is a great day," Jones said.

She was part of a socially distanced, virtual release of nominees that was online, not on television as is usual. But nothing is usual during a coronavirus era that has brought Hollywood production to a virtual standstill and is making the Emmys and other awards grasp for alternatives.

Laura Linney, left, and Jason Bateman are seen in a scene from "Ozark." The program was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding drama series Tuesday. Steve Dietl ~ Netflix via AP

The strong showing by Netflix's "Ozark" helped the streaming service achieve a record-setting 160 nominations that bested onetime perennial leader HBO, which earned 107 nods. Netflix, although the Emmy veteran among streamers, has yet to win a best comedy or drama series trophy.

Streaming newcomer Apple TV+ earned attention in its first season with Jennifer Aniston's best drama actress bid for "The Morning Show." Another streaming newbie, Disney+, saw its "Star Wars" franchise spinoff, "The Mandalorian," claim a best drama nomination among its hefty 15 total nods.

The Amazon comedy "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" is the second most-nominated series with 20, followed by Netflix's "Ozark" with 18.

"This year, we are also bearing witness to one of the greatest fights for social justice in history. And it is our duty to use this medium for change," Frank Scherma, chairman and CEO of the Television Academy said at the outset of the presentation.

Kerry Washington's four nominations covered a wide range, including lead actress for "Little Fires Everywhere" and for her production company's work on the limited series and other programs.

Zendaya is seen in a scene from "Euphoria." Zendaya was nominated for an Emmy Award for outstanding lead actress in a drama series Tuesday. Eddy Chen ~ HBO via AP

Washington said she was most emotional about the posthumous nomination for "Little Fires Everywhere" director Lynn Shelton, who died from a blood disorder in May.

"For the academy to acknowledge her in her passing, deservedly so, it's really moving. We're at a moment where we so desperately need the voices of storytellers from marginalized communities: women directors, people of color," Washington said.

Diversity was especially notable in the comedy categories after being nearly absent last year.

"Ramy," which finds nuanced humor in a young Muslim American's crisis of identity and faith, earned a best actor bid for its star and co-creator, Ramy Youssef. Issa Rae returned to the best comedy actress category for her series "Insecure," which earned a best comedy bid.

"Schitt's Creek," the quirky little show that went without Emmy recognition until last year, received 15 nominations for its final season, including for best comedy series and lead acting nods for Eugene Levy and Catherine O'Hara.