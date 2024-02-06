Now showing at the Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau is the artwork of Alejandra Mares, Juan Jose Huerta and Xavier Moreno.

It's fresh off the press.

The trio also will be there.

They're fresh off a plane from Le--n, Mexico.

Mares and Moreno, husband and wife, arrived a week ago, while Huerta arrived earlier this week for a month stay and a series of events that will celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month. The three artists will be unveiling their exhibit of about 40 prints they have produced over the last year, titled "Convergentes," at a First Friday event from 5 to 9 p.m. today at Catapult, 612 Broadway in Cape Girardeau.

Alejandra Mares looks over art selections before hanging artwork for an upcoming show at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

It will be the first of a series of events they will be participating in during their stay, including a live-printing collaboration with Southeast Missouri State University printmaking professor Hannah Sanders on the River Campus during the solar eclipse Aug. 21. It's all part of an exchange of ideas, techniques and culture during their stay.

"We're excited to be here," Mares said. "The eclipse is a very interesting thing, because the last time in Mexico was '92, I think. And to learn from the students here. I'm very curious how they work, their techniques."

It's coincidental the visit aligns with the much-anticipated eclipse. It revolves more around the heritage month, which will include Latin music performances Aug. 29 and Sept. 20 and a dance performance Sept. 21.

The trio also will present a lecture Aug. 31 at The Arts Council of Southeast Missouri, 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, and will talk about their exhibition at a second First Friday event and workshop in September.

Joni Hand, assistant professor of art history at Southeast, formed a friendship with Mares and Moreno while living in New York and has fostered it since moving to Cape Girardeau.

Alejandra Mares, left, Joni Hand and Xavier Moreno pose for a photo before hanging artwork for an upcoming show at Catapult Creative House in Cape Girardeau. Laura Simon

"Lucky for me, I'm co-gallery director for Catapult, so I had the means to get the space and book their time here," Hand said. "The planets were aligning."

Their print artwork is created by etching images into linoleum with an assortment of tools, applying ink to the surface and then pressing it onto paper made of cotton, which absorbs the colors.

The images themselves are reflections of the life and artistry of Le--n, which is renowned for the art of shoemaking. The carving technique used in print-making is similar to that used in working the leather.

Moreno was wearing a sample of one of his city's primary exports, with a colorful, crafted pair of shoes that looked as though they could be part of the exhibit. One of his works features a bearded man with glasses peering down at his hands, all in black and white. Red ink with textured lines separates the head and hands and fills out the rest of the canvas, creating a lifeblood feel.

"He is a shoemaker," Moreno said. "I just wanted to make something very different of the shoemaking, because they work with a lot of materials and shapes."