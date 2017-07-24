Victory for 'Dunkirk' and 'Girls Trip' at film box office

LOS ANGELES -- It's victory for "Dunkirk" and "Girls Trip" at the box office this weekend. Both original and well-reviewed films smashed expectations and enticed diverse audiences to the theaters, though cumulatively, summer remains down from last year.

Christopher Nolan's World War II epic brought in an estimated $50.5 million to easily top the charts, according to Warner Bros., while the comedy "Girls Trip" broke the R-rated comedy slump of 2017 with $30.4 million to take second place.

Stellar reviews, awards buzz and hype around "Dunkirk's" large-scale production helped drive people to the theater and large-format screens.

Drawing a different audience was the buddy comedy "Girls Trip," starring Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah as a group of girlfriends who head to New Orleans for a weekend of fun. The film drew in an audience that was 79 percent female and 50 percent younger than 30.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

1. "Dunkirk," $50.5 million ($55.4 million international).

2. "Girls Trip," $30.4 million.