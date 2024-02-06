Vandalized Hollywood sign briefly reads 'HOLLYWeeD'

LOS ANGELES -- No, Los Angeles residents, it wasn't hangovers playing tricks on you. The Hollywood sign did read "HOLLYWeeD" for a few hours New Year's Day.

Police were investigating after a prankster used giant tarps to turn two of the iconic sign's white Os into Es sometime overnight.

The vandal, dressed in black, was recorded by security cameras and may face a trespassing charge, said Sgt. Robert Payan. The person scaled a fence surrounding the sign above Griffith Park and clambered up each giant letter to drape the coverings, Payan said.