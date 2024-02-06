Unretired, Soderbergh wants to pull a fast one on Hollywood

NEW YORK -- "Populist Pictures," reads the buzzer to Steven Soderbergh's Tribeca office. You might mistake it as ironic. It's a grand title for a little nameplate on an otherwise nondescript Manhattan building.

But he means it.

Four years after quitting moviemaking, Soderbergh is back with "Logan Lucky." His hiatus -- so abbreviated as to be nonexistent -- hasn't been spent toying with a Major Artistic Statement to be showered in Oscar buzz.

Nor has he remade himself as a filmmaker. "Logan Lucky" is a heist movie so similar to his "Ocean's Eleven" films, the down-and-out West Virginia characters of his caper even refer to their plot as "Ocean's 7-11."

"I thought the first line of every review would be, 'He came out of retirement for this?'" Soderbergh said at his office. "Of course my answer to that would have been: The only thing I would have come out of retirement for is to make something like this. I wasn't going to come out of retirement and not make something fun. Why would I do that?"

Soderbergh instead wants to prove a point. When he said goodbye to the movie business four years ago, he was fed up with a risk-averse Hollywood unwilling to innovate, to solve problems, to shake up anything.

"Logan Lucky" isn't just a comeback movie; it's a grand experiment. Soderbergh independently financed the film, selling distribution rights to foreign territories to pay for the budget and making ancillary deals (such as Amazon) to pay for prints and ads. While ballooning marketing costs have made little beside franchise films appealing to major studios, Soderbergh believes he can put out "Logan Lucky" with more modest marketing centered on the 10 days before release and the social-media followings of its stars -- notably, Channing Tatum.

It's a way to prove a broad-appeal movie can be made with a plan, without committee or corporation.

"I've been very vocal about my issues, and it's an opportunity to learn some stuff. And I'm prepared for any scenario. But at least we got to do it the way we wanted to do it," Soderbergh said. "And that's a win. We're going to learn something. We may learn a lot. I'm hoping it works so I can continue to put my work through this system and have other like-minded filmmakers put their work through this system."

"We don't need another boutique distributor," he adds. "This is designed for wide-release movies. This isn't an art-house proposition."

Movie financing arrangements are infamously byzantine, but Soderbergh has set up an account that anyone who has put money into the movie can log on to and check to see the movie's expenses, grosses and their cut. The whole scheme is more than a little like the plot of "Logan Lucky," in which an out-of-work miner (Tatum) rallies a team to rip off a NASCAR track. A tongue-in-cheek line at the end of the credits reads: "No one was robbed during the making of this film except you."