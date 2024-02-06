All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
March 25, 2022

Ukrainian circus performers find home in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Swinging on trapezes, juggling rings or twirling on aerial silks, young Ukrainians with a passion for the circus who were uprooted by Russia's war are now training in Hungary. Around 100 Ukrainian circus art students from age 5 to 20, with their adult chaperones, escaped the embattled cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv amid Russian bombings...

By JUSTIN SPIKE ~ Associated Press
A Ukrainian circus artist who fled the war in Ukraine trains in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary. The Capital Circus of Budapest and a Hungarian acrobat school are providing around 100 Ukrainian circus performer refugees with food, accommodation and the chance to train in Hungary's capital.
A Ukrainian circus artist who fled the war in Ukraine trains in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary. The Capital Circus of Budapest and a Hungarian acrobat school are providing around 100 Ukrainian circus performer refugees with food, accommodation and the chance to train in Hungary's capital.Anna Szilagyi ~ Associated Press

BUDAPEST, Hungary -- Swinging on trapezes, juggling rings or twirling on aerial silks, young Ukrainians with a passion for the circus who were uprooted by Russia's war are now training in Hungary.

Around 100 Ukrainian circus art students from age 5 to 20, with their adult chaperones, escaped the embattled cities of Kharkiv and Kyiv amid Russian bombings.

In neighboring Hungary, fellow circus devotees extended help and solidarity to the refugees, taking them in and allowing them to continue training in the safety of the capital, Budapest.

"I can't stand it when I can't train. I just want to perform in circus shows," said Ira Maiboroda, a 16-year-old acrobat from Kharkiv who arrived in Hungary more than two weeks ago. "When I was in Kharkiv, I dreamed of being in the circus in Europe. I'm here and I'm really joyful."

After Russia invaded Ukraine, the Capital Circus of Budapest along with a Hungarian school for acrobats arranged for the Ukrainian circus students to come to the capital where they would be provided with food and accommodation.

A Ukrainian circus artist who fled the war in Ukraine watches her peers train in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.
A Ukrainian circus artist who fled the war in Ukraine watches her peers train in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.Anna Szilagyi ~ Associated Press

Gabor Kovacs, director of the Baross Imre School for Acrobats in Budapest, which is part of the effort, said that in addition to having their basic needs met, it is important for the students to resume their training.

"We think that the creative work and continuation of their studies can greatly contribute to making their daily lives a little more carefree," Kovacs said on the sidelines of a rehearsal as acrobats leaped through the air in a circular arena.

In a training facility near the Budapest circus hall, the dancers, acrobats, jugglers and contortionists stretched and warmed up.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ann Lisitska, a 13-year-old performer from Kharkiv, said that while she was initially heartbroken when she had to leave her home and interrupt her studies, the welcome she had received by the circus community in Hungary helped ease the trauma.

"I had no idea what it would be like here. When I left I was very upset, because my home studio was left behind, some of my relatives were left behind," she said. "I didn't expect to be so well received and for it to be so nice."

Ukrainian circus artists who fled the war in Ukraine watch their peers train in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.
Ukrainian circus artists who fled the war in Ukraine watch their peers train in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.Anna Szilagyi ~ Associated Press

The performances are physically demanding and often involve potentially dangerous maneuvers as the young artists swing on silks and ropes high above the ground.

According to school director Kovacs, losing out on even a few days of training can mean a rapid decline in a circus artist's skills.

"A week or two off work is about the same as six months off work for a professional athlete," he said. "We have to try to create the possibility of daily practice so that these artistic children are able to work and develop continuously."

This week, the Capital Circus of Budapest held a two-night show from which all proceeds will be used to buy circus equipment for the Ukrainian performers, Kovacs said -- a token of the strong bonds within the circus community.

"The circus has always been about bringing performers and circus artists from different nations together to create a show," he said. "In this sense, the circus has always been an art form of solidarity."

A Ukrainian circus artist who fled the war in Ukraine holds his partner upside-down during a training session in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.
A Ukrainian circus artist who fled the war in Ukraine holds his partner upside-down during a training session in a circus practice facility Tuesday in Budapest, Hungary.Anna Szilagyi ~ Associated Press

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine and global migration coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/migration

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy