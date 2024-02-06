All sections
January 17, 2017

UK leader Theresa May to appear in US Vogue magazine

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to appear in the American edition of Vogue magazine. May's Downing Street office said the pictures for the April edition were shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz. The office said there's no connection between the photographs and May's visit to the United States, likely in the next few months...

Associated Press
Theresa May
Theresa May

LONDON -- British Prime Minister Theresa May is set to appear in the American edition of Vogue magazine.

May's Downing Street office said the pictures for the April edition were shot by celebrity photographer Annie Leibovitz.

The office said there's no connection between the photographs and May's visit to the United States, likely in the next few months.

May's fashion choices have made headlines in Britain for years. Known for her elegant shoes, May once was criticized by a member of her party for appearing in a U.K. magazine wearing a pair of $1,211 leather pants.

The controversy, dubbed "Trousergate" by the British media, set off a debate on double standards, because of the focus on the wardrobes of female politicians and not their male counterparts.

