U2 to play full 'Joshua Tree' album on stadium tour

LOS ANGELES -- U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album's release.
Powered by singles "With or Without You," "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," "The Joshua Tree" became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.
The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wraps up July 1 in Cleveland before heading to Europe.
The tour includes a June stop at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee.
Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 during the North American leg.
