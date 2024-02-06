All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
January 10, 2017

U2 to play full 'Joshua Tree' album on stadium tour

LOS ANGELES -- U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album's release. Powered by singles "With or Without You," "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," "The Joshua Tree" became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide...

Associated Press
The Edge, left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. U2 announced Monday it will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album "The Joshua Tree" at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.
The Edge, left, Bono and Adam Clayton of the music group U2 perform at the 2016 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. U2 announced Monday it will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album "The Joshua Tree" at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of its release.John Salangsang ~ Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES -- U2 will play the entirety of its classic 1987 album, "The Joshua Tree," at each stop during a summer stadium tour to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the album's release.

Powered by singles "With or Without You," "Where The Streets Have No Name" and "I Still Haven't Found What I'm Looking For," "The Joshua Tree" became the band's first chart-topping album in the U.S. and has sold 25 million copies worldwide.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The North American leg of the tour kicks off May 12 in Vancouver, British Columbia, and wraps up July 1 in Cleveland before heading to Europe.

The tour includes a June stop at the Bonnaroo Festival in Tennessee.

Mumford & Sons, The Lumineers and OneRepublic will alternate opening for U2 during the North American leg.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentNov. 16
Jake Paul believes he can fight for a title, and Mike Tyson ...
EntertainmentNov. 1
Local filmmakers debut 'Sugarhouse' at St. Louis Internation...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks displays in Southeast Missouri
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political playbook
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy