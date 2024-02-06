Tyler Perry, Clintons attend memorial for actor Cicely Tyson

NEW YORK -- Tyler Perry and Bill and Hillary Clinton were among the attendees of a private memorial service for Cicely Tyson at Harlem's famed Abyssinian Baptist Church.

The memorial service Tuesday came a day after hundreds of admirers of the pioneering Black actor lined up outside the church for a public viewing. Some said they had come from as far as Atlanta or Los Angeles to be there.

Abyssinian Baptist's pastor, Rev. Calvin O. Butts, said afterwards that Tyson was an example of "a life well lived and an example of how we all might live," adding, "She was as much an ambassador for peace and love as anybody I can think of."

Also in attendance for the nearly three-hour service were gospel singer Bebe Winans and Valerie Simpson of the duo Ashford & Simpson.

During the ceremony, the sun broke through the clouds and the temperature rose past 40 for the first time in the snowy city more than a week.