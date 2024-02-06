Two-story 'Star Wars' replica in yard for Halloween is big hit

PARMA, Ohio -- A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring children to pick up light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state.

Elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and more than a thousand dollars building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that's nearly as tall as his home in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. Meyer said he built it with plywood, hard foam and plastic barrels, basing the design off a toy bought online.