Two-story 'Star Wars' replica in yard for Halloween is big hit

PARMA, Ohio -- A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring children to pick up light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state.
Elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and more than a thousand dollars building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that's nearly as tall as his home in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. Meyer said he built it with plywood, hard foam and plastic barrels, basing the design off a toy bought online.
He installed a Stormtrooper mannequin in front and outfitted the replica's cockpit with red LED lights.
Meyer said he builds over-the-top exhibits every year for Halloween. The replica has become such an attraction that visitors are donating money to Meyer for his next display.
