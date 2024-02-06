All sections
October 20, 2017

Two-story 'Star Wars' replica in yard for Halloween is big hit

PARMA, Ohio -- A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring children to pick up light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state. Elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and more than a thousand dollars building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that's nearly as tall as his home in the Cleveland suburb of Parma.

By DAKE KANG ~ Associated Press
This Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 photo shows a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker in Parma, Ohio. Owner Nick Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the Star Wars movies but isn t a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique. (Patrick Cooley/The Plain Dealer-Cleveland.com via AP)
This Thursday, Oct. 12, 2017 photo shows a replica four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker in Parma, Ohio. Owner Nick Meyer tells Cleveland.com he used wood, hard foam and plastic barrels. He says he enjoys the Star Wars movies but isn t a fanatic and simply thought the display would be unique. (Patrick Cooley/The Plain Dealer-Cleveland.com via AP)

PARMA, Ohio -- A two-story "Star Wars"-inspired Halloween yard display in Ohio is inspiring children to pick up light sabers and attracting hundreds of visitors from across the state.

Elevator mechanic Nick Meyer spent half a year and more than a thousand dollars building the four-legged All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, replica that's nearly as tall as his home in the Cleveland suburb of Parma. Meyer said he built it with plywood, hard foam and plastic barrels, basing the design off a toy bought online.

He installed a Stormtrooper mannequin in front and outfitted the replica's cockpit with red LED lights.

Meyer said he builds over-the-top exhibits every year for Halloween. The replica has become such an attraction that visitors are donating money to Meyer for his next display.

