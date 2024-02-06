All sections
April 21, 2017

Twelfth annual Cape Comic Con to be held at Osage Centre this weekend

Superheroes and supervillains, fans of every stripe and fun and games are on tap for this weekend's 12th annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre and Arena Building in Cape Girardeau. This year's Cape Comic Con is on track to outpace last year's attendance, organizer Ken Murphy said...

Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Amari Moore, left, as Steampunk Captain poses for a photo with LaKrisha Moore, who later won the costume contest dressed as Goblin Queen, at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre.
Amari Moore, left, as Steampunk Captain poses for a photo with LaKrisha Moore, who later won the costume contest dressed as Goblin Queen, at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre.Fred Lynch

Superheroes and supervillains, fans of every stripe and fun and games are on tap for this weekend's 12th annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre and Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

This year's Cape Comic Con is on track to outpace last year's attendance, organizer Ken Murphy said.

"We expect to eclipse our highest total, which was last year's 3,700," Murphy said, adding presales are ahead of last year.

"Everything we're seeing points north of that," he said.

Murphy said he thinks the event's success speaks to what the show is about.

Jacob Cook of Marquand, Missouri, portrays an Old Republic Sith warrior from Star Wars at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre.
Jacob Cook of Marquand, Missouri, portrays an Old Republic Sith warrior from Star Wars at Cape Comic Con on April 16, 2016, at the Osage Centre.Fred Lynch

"It's about having a great time, putting real value on people's time and entertainment," Murphy said.

"The most exciting thing this year is our content and programming," he said, adding organizers have put a lot of work into making the con tremendously interactive with artists, authors, displays and demonstrations.

Cape Comic Con features not one but two wrestling shows this year, Murphy said, one today and one Saturday night.

"[Today's] show features an all-women touring show," Murphy said, and includes three or four wrestlers from Cape Championship Wrestling's stable.

Saturday night, Murphy said, is CCW's biggest show of the year.

"All shows through the year culminate in our Super Show Saturday evening," Murphy said.

Four wrestlers from around the country, along with the CCW's regular performers, will be there, including one surprise guest, Murphy said.

Championship titles will be defended, he said.

"It all comes down to this," Murphy said.

The costume contest Saturday is the event's staple, Murphy said.

"Last year, we had over 200 participants," he said, and this year, organizers have planned accordingly.

"We have room for over 300 people to watch the show," Murphy said, and the grand prize will be $200 cash.

"Lots of other prizes will be available," Murphy said, adding local businesses have provided them.

"We think we have one of the strongest costume contests you'll see anywhere," he said of the three-hour event.

Sunday afternoon will be the first-ever pet costume contest.

"It'll be really cute," Murphy said.

Of this year's guests, Murphy said, "We're very excited to have legendary comic book artist Mike Grell. Actor Santiago Cirilo is returning this year." Murphy said voice actor Michael Nicolosi also will be there, addressing voice actor hopefuls.

"They'll be in all weekend long," he said.

Several comic-book artists and authors also will be present, he said, adding it's important for people to meet authors and artists.

"Self-publishing is becoming the lifeblood of the industry, really. Tens of thousands of comic books a week, and they're doing well," Murphy said.

This year, the con is having its first-ever Lego building workshop today, which Murphy thinks will be a big success.

"We have a Lego expert out of St. Louis who came last year, actually," Murphy said, and added that this year, Cape Comic Con will have an exclusive Lego figure available.

"It's an amazing display," he said.

More than 100 vendors will have items for sale, Murphy said.

"The show has also gotten really creative. Lots of crafters who craft things science fiction, horror, fantasy fans will appreciate," he said.

Murphy said this year, everything from woodworking to chainmail to three-dimensional art with sculptors will be there.

"We have several creative artists exhibiting at Cape Comic Con, commissioned pieces and unique pieces you won't find anywhere else -- comics, toys and collectibles. The show has grown to include all kinds of creative people."

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

1625 Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

---

Cape Comic Con 2017 guests

  • Artist Brian Koschak
  • Author Brian Morris
  • Artist Brian Rhodes
  • Author Holly Dirnberger
  • Artist Justin Holman
  • Artist Lorenzo Lizana
  • Actor Michael Nicolosi
  • Artist and author Mike Grell
  • Artist Nathan Bonner
  • Author Robin Burks
  • Actor Santiago Cirilo
  • St. Louis R2 Builders Group with R2-D2
  • Wrestlers Jeff Cobb, Leva Bates, Colt Cabana and Joey Ryan
  • Stars of Cape Championship Wrestling

---

Cape Comic Con 2017 schedule of events

Friday

4 p.m. — Doors open, Osage Centre

4 p.m. — Caped! Art Exhibit, Hall of Heroes

5 p.m. — Second Act Vampire Masquerade Demo, The Lair of Villains

6 p.m. — Lego U: Lego Building Event session 1, The Lair of Villains

7 p.m. — Lego U: Lego Building Event session 2, The Lair of Villains

7 p.m. — Friday Night Trivia, The Hall of Heroes

9 p.m. — Vendor Room closes, Osage Centre

Friday gaming

4 p.m. — Mortal Kombat XL, registration opens, Smash Stadium

4:45 p.m. — Mortal Kombat XL, registration closes, Smash Stadium

5 p.m. — Mortal Kombat XL, tournament begins, Smash Stadium

6:30 p.m. — Magic: The Gathering free play, The Gathering Place

7 p.m. — HeroClix, The Promenade

Saturday

9 a.m. — Doors open, Osage Centre

9 a.m. — Costume contest registration opens, Cape Comic Con ticket table

9 a.m. — Caped! art exhibit, Hall of Heroes

10 a.m. — Zombie Survival Workshop, Lair of Villains

11 a.m. — Star Wars Nitpickers Panel, Hall of Heroes

Noon — Artist panel, Hall of Heroes (B)

2 p.m. — Costume contest, Hall of Heroes

3:30 p.m. — Awards for costume contest and art show, Hall of Heroes

5 p.m. — Caped! art exhibit, Hall of Heroes

6 p.m. — Vendor Room closes, Osage Centre

6:30 p.m. — Platypossum-The Movie, Hall of Heroes

Saturday gaming

10:30 a.m. — Smash Bros. Melee Singles, registration opens, -- Smash Stadium

11 a.m. -- Magic: The Gathering events No. 1 and No. 2, The Gathering Place

11:30 a.m. — Smash Bros. Melee Singles, registration closes, Smash Stadium

Noon — Smash Bros. Melee Singles, tournament pool play, Smash Stadium

Noon — Pokemon tournament, Lair of Villains

3 p.m. — Magic: The Gathering events No. 3, The Gathering Place

3 p.m. — Smash Bros. Melee Singles, double-elimination bracket, Smash Stadium

4 p.m. — Magic: The Gathering events No. 4, The Gathering Place

4 p.m. — Yu-Gi-Oh! tournament, Lair of Villains

4:15 p.m. — HeroClix, The Promenade

Sunday

10 a.m. — Doors open, Osage Centre

10 a.m. — Caped! art exhibit, Hall of Heroes

11 a.m. — Amtgard demo, Lair of Villains

Noon — Alter Ego Cosplay SFX, Lair of Villains

1 p.m. — Indavo: The Animation, Hall of Heroes

2 p.m. — Pet costume contest, outside Osage Centre

2 p.m. — Caped! art exhibit pick-up, Hall of Heroes

4 p.m. — Vendor Room closes, Osage Centre

Sunday gaming

10:30 a.m. — Smash Bros. WiiU Doubles, registration opens, Smash Stadium

11 a.m. — Magic: The Gathering event, The Gathering Place

11:30 a.m. — Smash Bros. WiiU Doubles, registration closes, Smash Stadium

Noon — Smash Bros. WiiU Doubles, tournament pool play, Smash Stadium

3 p.m. — Smash Bros. WiiU Doubles, double-elimination bracket, Smash Stadium

Entertainment
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

