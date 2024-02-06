Twelfth annual Cape Comic Con to be held at Osage Centre this weekend

Superheroes and supervillains, fans of every stripe and fun and games are on tap for this weekend's 12th annual Cape Comic Con at the Osage Centre and Arena Building in Cape Girardeau.

This year's Cape Comic Con is on track to outpace last year's attendance, organizer Ken Murphy said.

"We expect to eclipse our highest total, which was last year's 3,700," Murphy said, adding presales are ahead of last year.

"Everything we're seeing points north of that," he said.

Murphy said he thinks the event's success speaks to what the show is about.

"It's about having a great time, putting real value on people's time and entertainment," Murphy said.

"The most exciting thing this year is our content and programming," he said, adding organizers have put a lot of work into making the con tremendously interactive with artists, authors, displays and demonstrations.

Cape Comic Con features not one but two wrestling shows this year, Murphy said, one today and one Saturday night.

"[Today's] show features an all-women touring show," Murphy said, and includes three or four wrestlers from Cape Championship Wrestling's stable.

Saturday night, Murphy said, is CCW's biggest show of the year.

"All shows through the year culminate in our Super Show Saturday evening," Murphy said.

Four wrestlers from around the country, along with the CCW's regular performers, will be there, including one surprise guest, Murphy said.

Championship titles will be defended, he said.

"It all comes down to this," Murphy said.

The costume contest Saturday is the event's staple, Murphy said.

"Last year, we had over 200 participants," he said, and this year, organizers have planned accordingly.

"We have room for over 300 people to watch the show," Murphy said, and the grand prize will be $200 cash.

"Lots of other prizes will be available," Murphy said, adding local businesses have provided them.

"We think we have one of the strongest costume contests you'll see anywhere," he said of the three-hour event.

Sunday afternoon will be the first-ever pet costume contest.

"It'll be really cute," Murphy said.

Of this year's guests, Murphy said, "We're very excited to have legendary comic book artist Mike Grell. Actor Santiago Cirilo is returning this year." Murphy said voice actor Michael Nicolosi also will be there, addressing voice actor hopefuls.

"They'll be in all weekend long," he said.

Several comic-book artists and authors also will be present, he said, adding it's important for people to meet authors and artists.

"Self-publishing is becoming the lifeblood of the industry, really. Tens of thousands of comic books a week, and they're doing well," Murphy said.

This year, the con is having its first-ever Lego building workshop today, which Murphy thinks will be a big success.

"We have a Lego expert out of St. Louis who came last year, actually," Murphy said, and added that this year, Cape Comic Con will have an exclusive Lego figure available.

"It's an amazing display," he said.

More than 100 vendors will have items for sale, Murphy said.

"The show has also gotten really creative. Lots of crafters who craft things science fiction, horror, fantasy fans will appreciate," he said.

Murphy said this year, everything from woodworking to chainmail to three-dimensional art with sculptors will be there.

"We have several creative artists exhibiting at Cape Comic Con, commissioned pieces and unique pieces you won't find anywhere else -- comics, toys and collectibles. The show has grown to include all kinds of creative people."

Pertinent address:

1625 Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

410 Kiwanis Drive, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Cape Comic Con 2017 guests

Artist Brian Koschak

Author Brian Morris

Artist Brian Rhodes

Author Holly Dirnberger

Artist Justin Holman

Artist Lorenzo Lizana

Actor Michael Nicolosi

Artist and author Mike Grell

Artist Nathan Bonner

Author Robin Burks

Actor Santiago Cirilo

St. Louis R2 Builders Group with R2-D2

Wrestlers Jeff Cobb, Leva Bates, Colt Cabana and Joey Ryan

Stars of Cape Championship Wrestling

Cape Comic Con 2017 schedule of events

Friday

4 p.m. — Doors open, Osage Centre

4 p.m. — Caped! Art Exhibit, Hall of Heroes

5 p.m. — Second Act Vampire Masquerade Demo, The Lair of Villains