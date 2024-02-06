TV holiday joy means Reba, 'Wonderful Life,' Santa

LOS ANGELES -- In need of a jolt of holiday joy? Or a comforting spot of romance or silliness or spirituality?

Television has you covered. There are classic old movies ("It's a Wonderful Life") and a sleigh full of new wannabes; Christmas carols galore; the majesty of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; and, for New Year's Eve homebodies, Manhattan's Times Square ball drop among the possibilities.

Here are some of the highlights to consider:

Movies