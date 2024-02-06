TV holiday joy means Reba, 'Wonderful Life,' Santa

LOS ANGELES -- In need of a jolt of holiday joy? Or a comforting spot of romance or silliness or spirituality?
Television has you covered. There are classic old movies ("It's a Wonderful Life") and a sleigh full of new wannabes; Christmas carols galore; the majesty of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir; and, for New Year's Eve homebodies, Manhattan's Times Square ball drop among the possibilities.
Here are some of the highlights to consider:
Movies
- "The Christmas Chronicles," streaming now on Netflix. A scheme by a sister and brother (Darby Camp, Judah Lewis) to get videotape of Santa (Kurt Russell) in action turns into a wild Christmas Eve. Oliver Hudson and Kimberly Williams-Paisley also star.
- "Christmas at Pemberley Manor," 9 p.m. Dec. 8, Hallmark. New York party planner Elizabeth Bennett (Jessica Lowndes) finds her plans for a small town's holiday festival threatened by a billionaire (Michael Rady) lacking good cheer. But, shades of Jane Austen, love may save the day.
- "Merry Wishmas," 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, TV One. A successful businesswoman (Tamela Mann) visits her South Carolina hometown for a break but becomes enmeshed in local drama. David Mann, Kim Fields and Towanda Braxton co-star.
- "Life-Size 2," 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 2, Freeform. Francia Raisa ("grown-ish") stars as Grace, the young CEO of a toy maker headed for financial trouble. But help is on the way, from a doll (Tyra Banks) magically brought to life.
- "Holiday Inn," 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Turner Classic Movies. Fred Astaire and Bing Crosby star in this 1942 classic as entertainers who compete in romance.
- "Santa's Boots," 7 p.m. Dec. 8, Lifetime. Holly (Megan Hilty) is trying to rescue her family's department store and solve the mystery of the handsome Santa (Noah Mills) who bolted, leaving only a boot.
- "It's a Wonderful Life," 7 p.m. Dec. 24, NBC. Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed star in Frank Capra's 1947 fable about appreciating one's life, whatever path it takes. Lionel Barrymore's Mr. Potter and Henry Travers' Clarence the angel are part of the journey.