Tributes to Michael Jackson flow on 10th anniversary of death

LOS ANGELES -- Hundreds of Michael Jackson fans gathered at his grave for a daylong celebration of his life and music Tuesday, with some traveling thousands of miles to join in the singalongs, selfies and moment of silence that marked the 10th anniversary of the death of the King of Pop.

"If you have a depressing day, and you listen to Michael Jackson, it just seems to make everything better," said Kurt Williams, 21, who was dressed as Jackson and flew in from South Carolina for the occasion. "He was a master singer, a master dancer and a master humanitarian."

It was largely a lively celebration outside the mausoleum that is Jackson's final resting place at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Glendale, California, where his music played loudly amid a sea of floral arrangements and poster-sized pictures of the pop superstar who died at age 50 on June 25, 2009.