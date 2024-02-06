Trial to decide whether railroad shares blame in movie-crew death

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- A movie director served jail time for trespassing onto a Georgia railroad bridge and putting his film crew in the path of a freight train that slammed into the group and killed a young camera assistant.

The dead woman's parents are going to court, saying the railroad should share the blame, though it denied the filmmakers permission to work on its tracks.

Sarah Jones, 27, died on a trestle spanning the Altamaha River in rural Wayne County on Feb. 20, 2014. The train collision also injured six fellow crew members as filming began on "Midnight Rider," a movie based on the life story of Allman Brothers Band singer Gregg Allman. The ill-fated production ended with the tragedy.

More than three years later, a Savannah judge has scheduled a civil trial to begin Monday in a wrongful-death lawsuit by Jones' parents against CSX Transportation. Barring a last-minute settlement, a jury will decide whether the railroad, which operated the train and owned the bridge, should have taken precautions to avert the crash.

Lawyers for Florida-based CSX insist the collision wasn't the company's fault. Investigators found CSX had twice denied the "Midnight Rider" filmmakers' requests for permission to shoot on its railroad trestle -- each time in writing.

The Wayne County sheriff and the National Transportation Safety Board determined the movie crew, which had placed a hospital bed across the tracks for a planned scene, was trespassing when the CSX train came upon the group at 58 mph with its horn and whistle blaring.

The train hit Jones and ran over her. Flying debris from the bed injured six others.

Attorneys for Jones' parents argue Jones and other crew members weren't aware production managers had failed to get permission to shoot on the trestle. They also say the railroad should have known the filmmakers would be in the area. Two trains crossed the same railroad bridge in the hour before the fatal crash. The Jones family's lawyers say video from one train shows crew members on both sides of the tracks, in "close proximity."