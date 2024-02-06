‘Toy Story’: To the movie and beyond

With the "Toy Story" franchise nearly 25 years in the making, "Toy Story 4" debuts this week. Some theatres hosted events Thursday evening alongside special showings. The Southeast Missourian talked with several moviegoers at Marcus Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau about their "Toy Story" memories and why they're looking forward to "Toy Story 4."

Chloe Hinkle, 8, from Ironton, Missouri

From left Vicki Smith, Chloe Hinkle and Mallory Hinkle.

Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?

Hinkle: "I got a snake in my boot." -- Sheriff Woody

SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?

Hinkle: Woody. Because he's a cowboy.

SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?

Hinkle: I really wanna see the one in the air (Duke Caboom). I want his bike.

SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?

Hinkle: Yes!

Vicki Smith, Chloe's grandmother

SM: What's your favorite line from any of the 'Toy Story" movies?

Smith: I like when Mrs. Potato Head says, "I packed your angry eyes, just in case."

SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?

Smith: Mrs. and Mr. Potato Head. I love them. Because I can remember them, as a child.

SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?

Smith: We always have a good time going to the movies. And it's fun to see her watch the movie, and you don't have to worry about (seeing) anything bad.

Mallory Hinkle, Chloe's mother

SM: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?

Hinkle: Rarr! -- Rex

SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?

Hinkle: Rex, he's my favorite character. He's just goofy and he makes me laugh.

SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?

Hinkle: I'm kind of looking forward to Bo Peep being a ninja, kicking butt.

Brandon Ratermann, from Southeast Missouri

Brandon Ratermann

SM: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?

Ratermann: "Don't forget your angry eyes." -- Mrs. Potato Head

SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?

Ratermann: I like Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. Mr. Potato Head just kind of falls apart sometimes, and Mrs. Potato Head is always there to pick him back up.

SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?

Ratermann: Keegan and Peele are in the movie, so that'll be exciting. I'm also excited to see what happens to Andy; I don't know what he's up to these days.

SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?

Ratermann: No, it's not a movie I'm curious to see right away. I want to go see it, but not opening night.

Cody Daub, from Southeast Missouri

Cody Daub

SM: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?

Daub: At the end of "Toy Story 3," where the toys are saying goodbye to Andy.

SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?