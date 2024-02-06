‘Toy Story’: To the movie and beyond

With the "Toy Story" franchise nearly 25 years in the making, "Toy Story 4" debuts this week. Some theatres hosted events Thursday evening alongside special showings. The Southeast Missourian talked with several moviegoers at Marcus Cape West Cinema in Cape Girardeau about their "Toy Story" memories and why they're looking forward to "Toy Story 4."
Southeast Missourian: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?
Hinkle: "I got a snake in my boot." -- Sheriff Woody
SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?
Hinkle: Woody. Because he's a cowboy.
SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?
Hinkle: I really wanna see the one in the air (Duke Caboom). I want his bike.
SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?
Hinkle: Yes!
SM: What's your favorite line from any of the 'Toy Story" movies?
Smith: I like when Mrs. Potato Head says, "I packed your angry eyes, just in case."
SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?
Smith: Mrs. and Mr. Potato Head. I love them. Because I can remember them, as a child.
SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?
Smith: We always have a good time going to the movies. And it's fun to see her watch the movie, and you don't have to worry about (seeing) anything bad.
SM: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?
Hinkle: Rarr! -- Rex
SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?
Hinkle: Rex, he's my favorite character. He's just goofy and he makes me laugh.
SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?
Hinkle: I'm kind of looking forward to Bo Peep being a ninja, kicking butt.
SM: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?
Ratermann: "Don't forget your angry eyes." -- Mrs. Potato Head
SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?
Ratermann: I like Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head. Mr. Potato Head just kind of falls apart sometimes, and Mrs. Potato Head is always there to pick him back up.
SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?
Ratermann: Keegan and Peele are in the movie, so that'll be exciting. I'm also excited to see what happens to Andy; I don't know what he's up to these days.
SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?
Ratermann: No, it's not a movie I'm curious to see right away. I want to go see it, but not opening night.
SM: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?
Daub: At the end of "Toy Story 3," where the toys are saying goodbye to Andy.
SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?
Daub: Woody is my favorite, because he sticks to what he wants to do, and makes sure everyone is safe and everyone is happy.
SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?
Daub: I'm just excited to see this play out. We're getting new characters, and we're going to have the continued story between Woody and Bo Peep; we haven't seen her since "Toy Story." I'm excited to see what's going to happen next and what's going on with her. And then we have Keegan (Michael Key) and (Jordan) Peele's character coming in, which is super exciting.
SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?
Daub: I'm going to wait and see what my schedule looks like at work, but I do plan on seeing it.
SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?
Niedbalski: Buzz. Because he flies.
SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?
Niedbalski: The puppy!
SM: What's your favorite line from any of the "Toy Story" movies?
Hitt: "To infinity and beyond!" -- Buzz Lightyear
SM: Who's your favorite character from "Toy Story" and why?
Hitt: Slinky. Because when ["Toy Story"] first came out, I had a wiener dog. So it reminded me of him.
SM: What are you excited for most in "Toy Story 4"?
Hitt: The new characters, for sure. The Spork guy. There was a preview on before the movie we saw and there were some other plush characters; I'm excited to see the new guys.
SM: Are you going to see the movie as soon as it comes out?
Hitt: We'll either be here Thursday or Friday. We have people coming in from North Carolina this week, so we'll be coming with them.
"Big Brother," one of the hottest summer reality TV shows with 16 people gnawing at each others' emotions for a chance at cash, has returned for its 21st run.
The season premiere airs 7 p.m. Tuesday on CBS.
And yes, Julie Chen Moonves will return as host.
Forbes reports the competing houseguests will be: Holly Allen (age 31), David Alexander (29), Nicole Anthony (24), Tommy Bracco (28), Kathryn Dunn (29), Kemi Faknule (25), Cliff Hogg III (53), Obi Kabir (22), Nick Maccarone (27), Jack Matthews (28), Jackson Michie (23), Jessica Milagros (30ish), Christie Murphy (28), Sam Smith (31), Analyse Talavera (22) and Isabella Wang (22).
The winner of "Big Brother" will be revealed during a special 90-minute finale on CBS on Wednesday, September 25.
10. "Headless Horseman," "The Adventures of Ichabod and Mr. Toad"
9. "Mother Knows Best," "Tangled"
8. "The Phony King of England," "Robin Hood"
7. "Heffalumps and Woozles," "The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh"
6. "Hi-Diddle-Dee-Dee," "Pinocchio"
5. "Friends on the Other Side," "The Princess and the Frog"
4. "Cruella de Vil," "One Hundred and One Dalmatians"
3. "Be Prepared," "The Lion King"
2. "Poor Unfortunate Souls," "The Little Mermaid"
1. "Gaston," "Beauty and the Beast"
-- From Entertainment Weekly
