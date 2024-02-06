Top 10 films from 2018 at the Cape West Cinema

No. 1: "Avengers: Infinity War"
No. 2: "Incredibles 2"
No. 3: "Black Panther"
No. 4: "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom"
No. 5: "Dr. Seuss' The Grinch"
No. 6: "Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle"
No. 7: "Deadpool 2"
No. 8: "Hotel Transylvania 3"
No. 9: "Halloween" (2018 version)
No. 10: "Ant-man and the Wasp"
(No. 1 being the highest in terms of attendance)
-- from Marcus Theatres Corporation
