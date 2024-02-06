Tony nominee breaking Broadway barriers

NEW YORK -- Ali Stroker booked her first musical theater gig at the tender age of 7. She was cast as the title role in "Annie" in a friend's backyard production in a New Jersey beach town. And since Stroker was in a wheelchair, Little Orphan Annie was also in one.

"When I began to sing, I just felt so free. There was like no limitation," she said. "I was used to people staring at me, being a little girl in a wheelchair. But being onstage and the way people were looking at me, it was so different. And I knew that was what I wanted to do with the rest of my life."

Flash forward a few years and Stroker is on the cusp of musical theater history, thanks to her amazing voice, acting chops and some unconventional casting decisions. At the Tony Awards on Sunday, Stroker could become the first person in a wheelchair to win a Tony.

She's nominated for her role as a different Annie -- Ado Annie, in a radical remake of the class musical "Oklahoma!"

Paralyzed from the chest down due to a car crash when she was 2, Stroker already made history in 2015 as the first Broadway actor who used a wheelchair. She advocates for equal access and disabled rights and loves it when she sees disabled fans in the theater, but she hopes her talent gets attention, too.

"I think the coolest part is to see somebody whose eyes light up and to hear them say, 'I've never seen myself represented onstage. But, more than that, you're so good,'" she said. "I don't want it to just be the inspiration. I am for some people but I just want to be the best in my field."

This production of "Oklahoma!" brings out the show's darkness and edginess.

"Growing up, I never saw disability and sexuality together, talked about, represented. And this was just such an important moment for me because I think the most effective way to deal with disability onstage and to deal with sexuality onstage is not to talk about it but to do it," she said.

"We give permission to the audience to just watch and observe and learn. And I think that in society we so often are told, don't stare, don't look, don't point and don't ask because it would maybe make somebody uncomfortable."

Stroker, 31, grew up in Ridgewood, New Jersey, where music, particularly cast albums, played a role in her rehabilitation. She saw her first Broadway show -- "Beauty and the Beast" -- in first grade, and did theater in summers and high school. If she wasn't cast in a role, she did hair or makeup.