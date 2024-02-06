Tom Petty a rock classicist from the beginning

NEW YORK -- Given the leather jacket and sneer Tom Petty wore on the cover of his 1976 debut, many people assumed he was one of those cheeky punks bent on tearing down the walls of rock 'n' roll.

He wasn't. It's not that Petty and his band, the Heartbreakers, didn't have their share of energy and attitude. But the kid from Gainesville, Florida, was a rock classicist to the core, and he built a body of work to stand with his heroes.

That debut contained songs that stood the test of time, the snaky "Breakdown" and "American Girl," which so echoed the Byrds, it confused that band's leader. "When did I record that?" Roger McGuinn recalled thinking when he first heard it.

Only a week before his death Monday night after suffering cardiac arrest, Petty and the Heartbreakers finished a triumphant 40th anniversary tour in his adopted Southern California home. His sturdy compositions built a discography so strong, he couldn't get to all of his hits. "The Waiting," "Listen to Her Heart," "Here Comes My Girl," "Refugee," "You Got Lucky," "Don't Do Me Like That," "Even the Losers," "Don't Come Around Here No More." And so on. All are fist-pumping favorites.

It was melodic rock 'n' roll built with the solid structures of his favorites from the 1960s. Petty had an impish grin and playful drawl, and in concert he raised his arms to direct both his band and the thousands of fans singing along from the audience.

Tom Petty albums are shown at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame on Monday in Cleveland. With his death at age 66, rock 'n' roll lost a man who carried the torch proudly for four decades in the public eye. Petty burst onto the scene with the punk-rock generation, but he was a rock classicist to the core. Tony Dejak ~ Associated Press

"'Rock and roll star' is probably the purest manifestation of the American dream," Petty said upon his 2002 induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. "It's a blessing beyond belief."

As Petty and his band performed "Mary Jane's Last Dance" and "American Girl" to the well-heeled audience, his daughters stood up and danced.

The Heartbreakers stood with Bruce Springsteen's E Street Band as one of the all-time great rock backup bands. Petty wouldn't give ground: He added an expletive to his declaration on that night that the Heartbreakers weren't just one of America's best bands, they were THE best. Being able to stand onstage next to guitarist Mike Campbell and keyboard player Benmont Tench made Petty the envy of many bandleaders.

Still, two key periods of his career came without the Heartbreakers.