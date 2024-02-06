Tom Hanks heads TV special celebrating Biden's inauguration

NEW YORK -- Tom Hanks will host a 90-minute primetime TV special celebrating the inauguration of Joe Biden as president of the United States, with performances by Justin Timberlake, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato and Ant Clemons.

"I was left speechless when I was asked to perform! " Lovato wrote on Instagram. Clemons was also effusive: "To say that this is a dream come true, would be an understatement!"

Timberlake said he and Clemons would perform their new song "Better Days," adding: "This song was our way of doing what little we could to encourage everyone to stay hopeful."

The special will be broadcast live on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC and MSNBC beginning at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday. It will also be streamed live on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, Twitch, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Bing, NewsNOW, DirectTV and U-verse.