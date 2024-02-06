All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
July 15, 2020

Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing With the Stars'

NEW YORK -- The dance has ended for "Dancing With the Stars" hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. ABC said in a statement that the show is looking to "embark on a new creative direction" and host Bergeron "departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."...

By MARK KENNEDY ~ Associated Press
This combination photo shows "Dancing With the Stars" co-hosts, Tom Bergeron, left, and Erin Andrews who will not be returning to the popular celebrity dance competition series. ABC said in a statement that the show is looking to 'Ã„Ãºembark on a new creative direction."
This combination photo shows "Dancing With the Stars" co-hosts, Tom Bergeron, left, and Erin Andrews who will not be returning to the popular celebrity dance competition series. ABC said in a statement that the show is looking to 'Ã„Ãºembark on a new creative direction."Associated Press

NEW YORK -- The dance has ended for "Dancing With the Stars" hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

ABC said in a statement that the show is looking to "embark on a new creative direction" and host Bergeron "departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

No replacements were named.

Bergeron has hosted "Dancing With the Stars" since its premiere in 2005.

He took to Twitter to announce his departure. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he wrote. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Last year, Bergeron made waves when he expressed his unhappiness that former White House press secretary Sean Spicer was among the contestants for the fall season.

Bergeron tweeted that he earlier told producers he hoped the new season would be a "joyful respite from our exhausting political climate" and urged them not have any "divisive bookings." Producers apparently disagreed. "We can agree to disagree, as we do now, but ultimately it's their call," Bergeron wrote.

Former contestants tweeted their goodbyes, with Bindi Irwin saying that spending time with Bergeron "was one of my favorite parts" of the show and Lea Thompson saying there's no show without Bergeron. "They might as well cancel it."

The finale that season -- No. 28 -- ended with Hannah Brown and Alan Bersten taking the trophy but scored a new low in total viewers among the show's previous finales. Still, the final show was the most watched program on broadcast television that week with 7.7 million total viewers.

The network on Monday also said farewell to Andrews, who originally competed as a contestant back in 2010 and returned as co-host in 2014. "Her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show," the statement read.

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Pri...
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box offic...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
EntertainmentJan. 15
What to stream this week: Jason Momoa roaming, Green Day rocking and 'Fast X' exploding
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
EntertainmentJan. 15
'The Honeymooners' actress Joyce Randolph has died at 99; played Ed Norton's wife, Trixie
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy