Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews exit 'Dancing With the Stars'

NEW YORK -- The dance has ended for "Dancing With the Stars" hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

ABC said in a statement that the show is looking to "embark on a new creative direction" and host Bergeron "departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success."

No replacements were named.

Bergeron has hosted "Dancing With the Stars" since its premiere in 2005.

He took to Twitter to announce his departure. "It's been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career," he wrote. "I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made."