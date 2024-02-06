Students at Cape Girardeau Central High School have taken the plotline of a classic children’s fantasy by C.S. Lewis — “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” — and made it their own.

With exaggerated on-stage elements, a set adorned with student artistry and facial prosthetics for some of the actors, drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz said this season’s play has proved challenging.

“At the end of last year, our theater program had grown a lot. I was looking for a show that had many lead roles and would challenge us technically,” she said by email Wednesday.

We talked with Delacruz for an up-close look at what attendees should know (or would like to know) before stepping into Kinder Performance Hall.

What’s the story?

Set in the magical land of Narnia, all eyes are on Aslan the great lion, Aslan’s struggle with the White Witch and the adventures of four children — Peter, Susan, Edmond, and Lucy — who wander in from our world through an old wardrobe. With chases, duels and escapes, the students’ rendition of the “classic fantasy” — the version adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette — sticks very close to the novel.

“Last year, our shows were ‘Charlotte’s Web’ and ‘Mamma Mia!,’ both of which had a fairly realistic feel,” Delacruz said. “For costumes (for this production), our biggest struggle was figuring out how to make a moving centaur bottom half.” The show requires more than 50 cast and crew members.

Student-designed props

Johnathan Tobey — who portrays Peter in the show — has a hobby of sword- and knife-making and volunteered to make a few of the pieces used in the show.

“He made two swords, two daggers and a shield,” Delacruz said. “They look amazing!”

Tobey’s building process for the props included melting, smelting and manipulating the metal for the desired shape.