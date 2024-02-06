Students at Cape Girardeau Central High School have taken the plotline of a classic children’s fantasy by C.S. Lewis — “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” — and made it their own.
With exaggerated on-stage elements, a set adorned with student artistry and facial prosthetics for some of the actors, drama instructor and theater director Belle Delacruz said this season’s play has proved challenging.
“At the end of last year, our theater program had grown a lot. I was looking for a show that had many lead roles and would challenge us technically,” she said by email Wednesday.
We talked with Delacruz for an up-close look at what attendees should know (or would like to know) before stepping into Kinder Performance Hall.
Set in the magical land of Narnia, all eyes are on Aslan the great lion, Aslan’s struggle with the White Witch and the adventures of four children — Peter, Susan, Edmond, and Lucy — who wander in from our world through an old wardrobe. With chases, duels and escapes, the students’ rendition of the “classic fantasy” — the version adapted for the stage by Joseph Robinette — sticks very close to the novel.
“Last year, our shows were ‘Charlotte’s Web’ and ‘Mamma Mia!,’ both of which had a fairly realistic feel,” Delacruz said. “For costumes (for this production), our biggest struggle was figuring out how to make a moving centaur bottom half.” The show requires more than 50 cast and crew members.
Johnathan Tobey — who portrays Peter in the show — has a hobby of sword- and knife-making and volunteered to make a few of the pieces used in the show.
“He made two swords, two daggers and a shield,” Delacruz said. “They look amazing!”
Tobey’s building process for the props included melting, smelting and manipulating the metal for the desired shape.
The set was designed by senior Emma Weller-Stilson. Last year, Weller-Stilson advanced to a national competition with her set design talents, “and she has done an amazing job for us again this year,” Delacruz said. Lights were orchestrated by student Emma McDougal.
Some aspects within the production may startle sensitive attendees — such as loud noises, flashing lights and yelling — so a “sensory friendly” show time at 2 p.m. Saturday will be performed.
“We adjust and tone down all of these elements, so the show is more accessible for someone who may not be able to attend otherwise,” Delacruz said. The setting also is more accommodating for attendees with small children who may become unsettled mid-production. “For example, my sister recently had a baby. I invited her to the sensory-friendly show, since there will be less people, the house lights will remain on, and we understand if my niece cries,” she said.
Ticket proceeds will benefit the theater program. Following a flood in summer of 2018, several theater-specific items were lost.
“I want to be able to replenish some of the important, reusable items,” Delacruz said.
Admission for the sensory friendly showing will be accepted in the form of a breakfast item donation (such as granola bars and pop tarts).
“These items will go to our GROWL donation closet, and goes back to students in need at our school,” she said.
Tickets are $5 for students with identification and $7 for general admission at the door. Show times are 7 p.m. today through Saturday, with the sensory-friendly performance at 2 p.m. Saturday, at Kinder Performance Hall, Central High School, 1000 S. Silver Springs Road in Cape Girardeau.
Get your weekend plans delivered to your inbox. Sign up for the Expedition: Weekend email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.