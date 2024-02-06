To encourage more use, Instagram to allow sharing with fewer

Robby Stein, product director at Instagram, said the feature took more than a year to complete. It started rolling out to users Friday.

You can create just one Close Friends group, though, rather than separate ones for families, friends and other circles, as you can on the main Facebook service. Stein said Instagram wanted to keep things simple and observed that when there are multiple lists, people don't tend to use them.

To use it, first create a list of close friends by going to your profile and tapping the icon with three horizontal lines. Instagram will suggest people to add based on how often you interact with them, or you can pick your own.

Once that's done, you can create a story just for those people. Friends aren't notified when you add them to the list, or if you remove them later, and they can't request to be added. But they'll eventually know: Stories they get this way will have a green circle around them, rather than the usual pink.

Instagram copied the Stories feature from Snapchat years ago and now has more than 400 million people using the feature each day. That's more than twice the number using Snapchat -- not just its Stories feature -- each day.