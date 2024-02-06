'Tis the season for more TV Christmas movies than ever

NEW YORK -- Have you heard the one about the girl who didn't care about Christmas but found herself in a small town for the holidays surrounded by decorations, cookies and carolers, and found a new boyfriend and her Christmas spirit by Dec. 25?

Hallmark Channel has, and they're airing 22 original movies this year built around plots similar to that. The premise may vary, but the themes are the same and Hallmark is very OK with that.

"Yes, you can pretty much guarantee that when you meet our two leads in the first 10 minutes of a Hallmark movie, it's guaranteed that they will end up together," said Michelle Vicary, the executive vice president of programming and network publicity for Crown Media and Family Networks.