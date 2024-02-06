All sections
September 4, 2020

'Tiger King' star to 'Dancing With the Stars'

Like all cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is going to "Dancing With the Stars." The reality TV star who became a pop culture sensation with Netflix's docuseries "Tiger King" is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers that includes TV and film actress Anne Heche, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean...

Associated Press

Like all cool cats and kittens, Carole Baskin is going to "Dancing With the Stars."

The reality TV star who became a pop culture sensation with Netflix's docuseries "Tiger King" is joining the new crop of celebrity dancers that includes TV and film actress Anne Heche, former NBA star Charles Oakley and Backstreet Boys singer AJ McLean.

The new season premieres on ABC on Sept. 14.

On the Netflix series "Tiger King", Baskin, who owns a big cat refuge, sought to shut down Joseph Maldonado-Passage's for-profit breeding of big cats. His nickname is "Joe Exotic" and her signature line is "cool cats and kittens."

Maldonado-Passage is serving a 22-year federal prison term for killing five tigers and plotting to have Baskin killed. In June, a federal judge awarded Baskin ownership of the private Oklahoma zoo run by Maldonado-Passage.

Others slated to appear on the dancing show are cheer team coach Monica Aldama, "Bachelorette" star Kaitlyn Bristowe, NFL star Vernon Davis, actress Skai Jackson, actress Justina Machado, TV host Jeannie Mai, Jesse Metcalfe, rapper Nelly, TV host Nev Schulman, real estate agent Chrishell Stause and Olympian Johnny Weir.

Supermodel and businesswoman Tyra Banks will host the new season after longtime co-host Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews announced their exits from the series in July.

Entertainment
