Thurgood Marshall movie faithful to the facts, and the man

WASHINGTON -- Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall's widow, Cecilia, has seen two showings of the new movie "Marshall" about her late husband. She liked it, but had one observation about actor Chadwick Boseman, who plays the civil-rights pioneer and legal giant.

"He's a very good-looking man, but he's not as handsome as my husband was," she told her son John after seeing the film, he said.

Looks aside, what moviegoers get in "Marshall" is a film faithful to the facts and to the man, according to those who have studied the real-life Connecticut rape case from 1941 and those who knew Marshall. He died in 1993 at age 84.

Michael Koskoff, a lawyer who wrote the screenplay with his son, said he began with the information he had about the case, then filled in the gaps.

In early 1941, Marshall was in Bridgeport, Connecticut, to represent Joseph Spell, a black chauffeur accused by his wealthy, white employer of rape. Because Marshall was an out-of-state attorney, he enlisted the help of a local lawyer, Sam Friedman, who was white and had expertise in trying civil cases, not criminal ones.

The movie shows a 32-year-old Marshall, with one Supreme Court argument under his belt and more than a decade before his victory in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. Koskoff said there is "nothing particularly significant" about the case depicted in the movie, but it is representative of the legal work Marshall was doing in the early 1940s on behalf of the NAACP: traveling around the United States to defend black men accused of crimes, and doing it at great personal risk.

Koskoff said he reviewed newspaper articles, investigators' notes and what remained of court files. He looked at letters between Marshall and co-counsel Friedman and notes Marshall took during jury selection.

There was no transcript of court proceedings. As a result, much of the courtroom dialogue is made up, as is the nature of the relationship between the two lawyers.