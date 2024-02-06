Hitting all the right notes is the goal of this year's Bluegrass Festival, which is returning to the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland on Jan. 25, 26 and 27. The promoters, Bull and Tammy Harman, work hard to put the event together.

"We do it all. Hire bands, rent the hall, set up stage, set up chairs, advertising, flyers, sell the tickets, everything involved with hosting it," Tammy Harman said.

The event has drawn as many as 500 people in the past, and the bluegrass fans come from many states.

"We have folks come from Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas to this event each year," she said.

For retuning visitors, there will be some familiar faces as artists from years past will once again be participating in the festival.

The Gipson sisters, Corley, left, Megan and Morgan, sing at the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in January 2017 at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland. Fred Lynch

"The Lewis Family from Doniphan (Missouri) and The Gipsons from Marquand (Missouri), Bakers from Birch Tree, Missouri, as well as ourselves, Bull Harman & Bull's Eye are all returning bands. We have six other new bands this year as well as the Fiddlers Frolic," she said.

On Saturday, the festival will honor a pioneer of bluegrass, Bob Lewis, Harman said.