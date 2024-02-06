All sections
January 19, 2018

Three-day Bluegrass Festival returns next week to the Bavarian Halle with familiar performers as well as new ones

Hitting all the right notes is the goal of this year's Bluegrass Festival, which is returning to the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland on Jan. 25, 26 and 27. The promoters, Bull and Tammy Harman, work hard to put the event together. "We do it all. Hire bands, rent the hall, set up stage, set up chairs, advertising, flyers, sell the tickets, everything involved with hosting it," Tammy Harman said...

Sunni Battin
Members of the Gipsons, Sawyer, left, Dwayne and Brad, perform "I'll Be Young Again" at the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in January 2017 at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland.Fred Lynch

Hitting all the right notes is the goal of this year's Bluegrass Festival, which is returning to the Bavarian Halle in Fruitland on Jan. 25, 26 and 27. The promoters, Bull and Tammy Harman, work hard to put the event together.

"We do it all. Hire bands, rent the hall, set up stage, set up chairs, advertising, flyers, sell the tickets, everything involved with hosting it," Tammy Harman said.

The event has drawn as many as 500 people in the past, and the bluegrass fans come from many states.

"We have folks come from Illinois, Iowa, Kentucky, Tennessee and Arkansas to this event each year," she said.

For retuning visitors, there will be some familiar faces as artists from years past will once again be participating in the festival.

The Gipson sisters, Corley, left, Megan and Morgan, sing at the Bootheel Bluegrass Festival in January 2017 at Bavarian Halle in Fruitland.Fred Lynch

"The Lewis Family from Doniphan (Missouri) and The Gipsons from Marquand (Missouri), Bakers from Birch Tree, Missouri, as well as ourselves, Bull Harman & Bull's Eye are all returning bands. We have six other new bands this year as well as the Fiddlers Frolic," she said.

On Saturday, the festival will honor a pioneer of bluegrass, Bob Lewis, Harman said.

"We don't try to add a lot of new things each year because folks like it just the way it is," Tammy Harman said. "Those that have been in attendance for years will notice a big surprise with the stage this year."

All in all, whether new or returning to the festival, Harman said, the whole point is to bring people together for a good time.

"It is good, clean, family fun and promotes bluegrass music in the local area. It provides an atmosphere for friends and fans to come together. It also brings bands to the area that normally wouldn't be performing in the Jackson area," she said.

The festival kicks off at 7 p.m. Thursday with gospel night, which features The Harpers, The Lewis Family and The Gipsons. Friday will feature Little Creek starting at 2 p.m., and will also include Kenny Stinson & Perfect Tymin from Kentucky, The Lewis Family, The Sowell Family from Texas, The Gipsons and The Bakers. The show will run until 10 p.m.

Saturday's show will begin at noon, with the Pioneer Award presentation to Bob Lewis, followed by Po' Anna, Rising Son, Bluegrass Blondies from Iowa and Bull Harman & Bull's Eye. Saturday afternoon will bring music from Fiddler's Frolic, where Herbie Johnston from Arkansas leads any fiddle player that wants to join him on stage to perform a tune or two. Saturday's entertainment will finish at 10 p.m.

Dinner will be catered Friday and Saturday evening by Country Mart. Several craft vendors will also be on site.

There is a $10 cover charge for Thursday, and $15 charge for Friday and Saturday; a weekend pass can be purchased for $30.

For more information, call (314) 779-6800 or (314) 368-4418.

Entertainment
