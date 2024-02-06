Three comedy shows will lead up to the annual Summer Arts Festival on June 17 at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus: "Dear Edwina Jr.," "Greater Tuna" and "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee."

This is an ambitious lineup, but, said Rhonda Weller-Stilson, it's also a formula that's been successful for the department in the past.

Last year, Weller-Stilson said, the department put on three shows, "Always ... Patsy Cline," "Honk! Jr." and "Steel Magnolias." The theme was Southern, and all three were funny and sad, she said.

"Because we had shows that made audiences tear up, we opted to go with very funny comedies this summer," Weller-Stilson said.

"Dear Edwina Jr." is a children's musical written as a show within a show, director Hilary Peterson said. Edwina Spoonapple, played by Sienna Hahn, dishes out advice to her friends in her weekly "Advice-a-Palooza."

Ellen Carr, as William Barfee, rehearses "Magic Foot," with the ensemble during a scene from "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," on Tuesday at the River Campus. Fred Lynch

Giovanni Mayfield-Wubbena plays Edwina's sort-of love interest, Scott.

The show takes place in a garage, Peterson said, so the props and set design reflect that.

"It's a little stripped-down, but you don't want a big, elaborate setup for a kids' show," Peterson said.

That also draws the focus to the kids themselves, she said.

"The show's about, of and for them," she said.

Ellen Carr, as William Barfee, rehearses "Magic Foot," with contest judges Abigail Alsmeyer and Christopher Albertson, during a scene from "The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee," on Tuesday at the River Campus. Fred Lynch

Peterson said the cast of 20 children ages 10 to 15 was a lot of energy to direct, but in many ways, that served the show well.

Kids are learning machines, Peterson said.

"They have the ability to learn everything I put in front of them," she said, from lines to blocking to music.

Bailey Schnurbush is the show's musical director, a first for the summer kids' show, but there are reasons for that.

"There's a lot of heavy singing," Peterson said.

Schnurbush, a music-education major at Southeast, said she's been having a lot of fun teaching different parts to the actors.