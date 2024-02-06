This season on Broadway, plays are singing the blues

NEW YORK -- This spring, J.T. Rogers' new play traveled only a few small steps, but it was a huge leap for a playwright.

His "Oslo" -- a look at a key moment in Middle East diplomacy -- transferred from the Mitzi E. Newhouse Theater to the Vivian Beaumont Theater. Because both are housed in the Lincoln Center Theater complex, it was a simple move upstairs.

But because the larger Beaumont is considered a Broadway theater, Rogers got to celebrate making his Great White Way debut. And he did it with something rare this season: a play drawing theatergoers. A three-hour play.

"We have a thousand people a night, eight shows a week in a 1,200-seat house," said Rogers, who has built a reputation for making big, global themes accessible. "I'm sorry, but this is unbelievable."

"Oslo" is one the few financial bright spots for dramas on Broadway this season. New or revival, most plays are hemorrhaging cash with empty seats and relying on discounts.

This season -- the 12-month period that ended May 21 -- was the least attended and the lowest-grossing for plays in at least five seasons. In 2012-13, about 2.4 million people attended plays, pushing their take to $198 million. Only 1.8 million saw plays this season, and they earned just $154 million.

Overall, however, Broadway continued to see record profits, buoyed by blue-chip musicals such as "Hamilton," "Wicked" and "The Lion King." Box offices hit a record $1.45 billion for the season -- up 5.5 percent from last season's previous record. Unlike plays, musicals have been earning progressively more each season, this year pulling in $1.28 billion.

The lean times have been felt from a revival of "The Cherry Orchard" starring Diane Lane to the high-tech "The Encounter." While there were a few bright spots -- the fall revival of "The Front Page," for one -- they were the exception. Some plays have earned only 14 percent or 17 percent of their potential weekly earnings. Last week, two managed to break the 60-percent mark -- "Oslo" being one.

Grabbing a best-play Tony Award nomination doesn't always help. "Indecent" rarely has cracked more than 30 percent of its box-office potential, and "Sweat" hovers around half what it could make, despite also picking up a Pulitzer Prize. "A Doll's House. Part 2" spent five weeks earning 20 percent or less.

Dramas traditionally have played second fiddle to musicals on Broadway, and this year, there was a glut of 13 new musicals, the most in five seasons. Few of the 10 plays this season generated a must-see vibe.

"The challenge always for the straight play," Rogers said, "is trying to communicate to the audience that these are challenging, they're thought-provoking, but equally important is that they're funny, and they're entertaining."