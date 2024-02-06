All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
October 4, 2019

This Kiss concert gives new meaning to the term performing Down Under

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Having played nearly every corner of the Earth in a nearly 50-year career, the rock band Kiss is taking its show to a new place -- under the sea, where they will perform for great white sharks and eight fans separated from them by a small submarine...

By WAYNE PARRY ~ Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. -- Having played nearly every corner of the Earth in a nearly 50-year career, the rock band Kiss is taking its show to a new place -- under the sea, where they will perform for great white sharks and eight fans separated from them by a small submarine.

As part of a promotion by Airbnb, the fans and Kiss will travel Nov. 18 in separate boats off the coast of southern Australia. While Kiss stays above board on one vessel, the fans will be lowered beneath the surface of the water from a second boat into the viewing sub in an area known for shark activity.

Using underwater speakers, Kiss will begin playing, and the sound will be audible to the submerged fans and the sharks.

"I was a little taken aback by it, but they explained that sharks are attracted to low frequencies and so they're attracted to rock 'n' roll," singer and guitarist Paul Stanley told The Associated Press. "Since we're going to be in Australia, it gives a whole new meaning to doing a concert down under."

The first-come, first-served event costs $50, which is half the price of Kiss tickets in even the worst nosebleed seats in the last row at Madison Square Garden. Proceeds will go to charity, the company said. Reservations can be made starting Oct. 14 at 6 p.m. EDT on airbnb.com/KISS.

The event will take place in the Indian Ocean off Port Lincoln, South Australia. Kiss will be in full makeup and costumes for the performance, which will be at least four songs.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

"I'm not sure how much of us the sharks can take," Stanley said. "I'm hoping they know 'Rock And Roll All Nite.'"

Stanley said Kiss bassist Gene Simmons has recovered after having some kidney stones removed recently, and should be ready to perform well before the shark show.

"I tend to think he just ate gravel," Stanley joked.

The event is part of Airbnb Animal Experiences, and is designed to have people entertain animals instead of the other way around, the company said in a news release.

As strange as it sounds, underwater concerts are not new. The Underwater Music Festival has been held for the past 35 years in the Florida Keys.

The shark show has untapped potential if they want to do it again sometime. After all, what other concert could potentially bring together Great White and Air Supply?

Story Tags
Entertainment
Advertisement
Related
EntertainmentOct. 16
Third annual Riverfront Fall Festival this weekend in downto...
EntertainmentOct. 16
Notre Dame students bring holiday cheer with upcoming fall p...
EntertainmentJune 28
Independence Day extravaganza: Top events and fireworks disp...
EntertainmentMar. 3
Bridging the divide: SEMO’s Gen Z leaders rewrite political ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 19
What to stream this week: 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', 'Priscilla' and Dolly Parton's puppies
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
EntertainmentFeb. 12
'Lisa Frankenstein' fails to revive North American box office on very slow Super Bowl weekend
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
EntertainmentFeb. 12
What to stream this week: 'Young Sheldon', Amy Schumer, 'Oppenheimer', lots and lots of JLo
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
EntertainmentFeb. 5
What to stream this week, Super Bowl edition: Usher, classic commercials and lots of puppies
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
EntertainmentJan. 29
What to stream this week: Donald Glover, Run-D.M.C., 'Choir' and bye to 'Curb Your Enthusiasm'
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
EntertainmentJan. 29
Quiet weekend at box office, with 'The Beekeeper' on top, some Oscar boosts
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
EntertainmentJan. 22
What to stream this week, women shine edition: Louis-Dreyfus, Kidman, Teigen and Vergara
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
EntertainmentJan. 16
'Succession' dominates drama Emmys, 'The Bear' claims comedy, Quinta Brunson makes history
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy