There are plenty of options to celebrate the new year around Cape

Just get through the next two days, friends. This 2016 business is almost over.

Maybe you're raising a glass for Prince and Princess Leia. Or maybe you're Simone Biles and this was actually a pretty good year for you. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of options this weekend to ring out the old or ring in the new Saturday night.

Some come in monochrome: The Bar invites guests to dress in gold for its no-cover 8 p.m. to midnight party. Complimentary appetizers will be served from 8 to 10 p.m., and there will be a champagne toast at midnight, while Ragsdales' party from 9 p.m. to midnight will be for those who prefer black-and-white. A DJ and photo props will be on hand.

If dancing is your thing, you're in luck:

The Eagles Activity Center will host a party and dance with band Sling Blade from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Attendees take a photo in the photo booth during the fifth annual St. Jude's New Year's Eve Benefit on Dec. 31, 2014, at Rays Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau. Southeast Missourian file

American Legion Post 158 in Jackson will host a dinner at 7 p.m. and dance from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. with the Mike Tuschhoff Band playing.

The Jerry Ford Trio will play in the new year from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at Ciao! restaurant in Cape Girardeau.

But other celebrations are more activity-oriented than just dancing: