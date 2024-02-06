All sections
December 30, 2016

There are plenty of options to celebrate the new year around Cape

Just get through the next two days, friends. This 2016 business is almost over. Maybe you're raising a glass for Prince and Princess Leia. Or maybe you're Simone Biles and this was actually a pretty good year for you. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of options this weekend to ring out the old or ring in the new Saturday night...

Tyler Graef
Partygoers ring in the new year at the United We Rock New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31, 2011, at The Venue in Cape Girardeau.
Partygoers ring in the new year at the United We Rock New Year's Eve Party on Dec. 31, 2011, at The Venue in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Just get through the next two days, friends. This 2016 business is almost over.

Maybe you're raising a glass for Prince and Princess Leia. Or maybe you're Simone Biles and this was actually a pretty good year for you. Whatever the reason, there are plenty of options this weekend to ring out the old or ring in the new Saturday night.

Some come in monochrome: The Bar invites guests to dress in gold for its no-cover 8 p.m. to midnight party. Complimentary appetizers will be served from 8 to 10 p.m., and there will be a champagne toast at midnight, while Ragsdales' party from 9 p.m. to midnight will be for those who prefer black-and-white. A DJ and photo props will be on hand.

If dancing is your thing, you're in luck:

The Eagles Activity Center will host a party and dance with band Sling Blade from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Attendees take a photo in the photo booth during the fifth annual St. Jude's New Year's Eve Benefit on Dec. 31, 2014, at Rays Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.
Attendees take a photo in the photo booth during the fifth annual St. Jude's New Year's Eve Benefit on Dec. 31, 2014, at Rays Plaza Banquet Center in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

American Legion Post 158 in Jackson will host a dinner at 7 p.m. and dance from 8 p.m. until 1 a.m. with the Mike Tuschhoff Band playing.

The Jerry Ford Trio will play in the new year from 7:30 p.m. to midnight at Ciao! restaurant in Cape Girardeau.

But other celebrations are more activity-oriented than just dancing:

The EPIC 5K Glow Run gives local runners a chance for one last race to finish the year strong. Or alternately, a chance for would-be runners to get a head start on their run-related New Year's resolutions. The run will be from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Osage Centre.

If the outdoors are more your thing, the Cape Girardeau Conservation Nature Center is hosting a six-mile New Year's Eve hike from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. The trail runs along the Whispering Pine Trail at Hawn State Park, and registration is required. See the nature center's website at mdc.mo.gov/capenaturecenter to register.

Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2013, at Mixing 10 in Cape Girardeau.
Revelers celebrate New Year's Eve on Dec. 31, 2013, at Mixing 10 in Cape Girardeau.Southeast Missourian file

Looking forward to live music?

Get a ticket and boogie down at The Venue with local bands Shades of Soul and GenX from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Keith Morrison Band will play at the Lone Wolf in Isle Casino Cape Girardeau from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Evan Webb and his band will be holding it down at The Rude Dog Pub, with champagne at midnight.

And if none of the above will do it for you, maybe Coin-Op Cantina has what you need: Its three separate champagne toasts -- at 11 p.m., midnight and 1 a.m. -- will bid the year a refreshingly pugnacious adieu in a celebration they're calling "Death to 2016!"

tgraef@semissourian.com

(573)388-3627

Entertainment
