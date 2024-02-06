Theme park to star 'Hunger Games,' 'Twilight'

LOS ANGELES -- Some of Lionsgate's most popular film franchises from "Hunger Games" to "Twilight" will be brought to life when the studio opens what it calls the world's first vertical theme park in China this summer.

Lionsgate Entertainment World will offer several adventures including a virtual reality motorcycle ride based on "Twilight," a maximum-security prison breakout like in "Escape Plan" and a replica of The Capitol lobby from "Hunger Games," complete with shops where guests can fashion themselves in the film's distinctive couture.

More than 25 rides and virtual reality experiences will pack a sleek, futuristic looking bean-shaped building standing 10 stories high. The theme park, which will also include attractions based on films such as "Divergent," "Now You See Me" and "Gods of Egypt," is scheduled to open in July on Hengqin Island located in Zhuhai, China.

"We found a way to create this theme park experience inside of one box over multiple floors," said Jenefer Brown, senior vice president of Global Live and Location Based Entertainment at Lionsgate.

"We created experiences that are immersive, that tell stories and are organic to the brands," she said. "It's a mix of all the cutting-edge attractions that you'll find in entertainment right now."