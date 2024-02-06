Theater refuses to buckle after Trump criticism

NEW YORK -- The knives are out for a new edgy production of "Julius Caesar" that's cutting a little too close to home for some fans of the White House.

Delta Air Lines and Bank of America have pulled their sponsorships of The Public Theater's version of "Julius Caesar" that portrays a Donald Trump-like dictator in a business suit with a long tie who gets knifed to death onstage.

The Public refused to back down Monday, saying it stands "completely behind" the production. It said its staging has "provoked heated discussion," but "such discussion is exactly the goal of our civically-engaged theater; this discourse is the basis of a healthy democracy."

Other defenders included Scott M. Stringer, the New York City comptroller, who tweeted to Delta and Bank of America: "What a mistake. Actually reading Julius Caesar might help in the future. Your copy is in the mail."

Though the Public's version of William Shakespeare's play is unchanged from its 400-year-old original, the production portrays Caesar with a gold bathtub and a Slavic wife. Trump's name never is mentioned, but backlash was swift.

On Sunday, Donald Trump Jr. retweeted a Fox News story about the play and wrote, "I wonder how much of this 'art' is funded by taxpayers? Serious question, when does 'art' become political speech & does that change things?"

Delta responded by saying "artistic and creative direction crossed the line on the standards of good taste." American Express said it was not pulling funding but said, "we do not condone this interpretation of the play."

Bank of America claimed it was bamboozled. It said the Public chose to present the play "to provoke and offend" without the bank's knowledge: "Had this intention been made known to us, we would have decided not to sponsor it."

"Julius Caesar" ends its run Sunday. The comedy "A Midsummer Night's Dream" begins in the park July 11 under the direction of Lear deBessonet.

The National Endowment for the Arts, which Trump once proposed eliminating, said while the Public's Shakespeare programing has received its grants in the past, none was awarded for "Julius Caesar" or for funds supporting the New York State Council on the Arts' grant for the Public.

Theater-lovers were quick to point out a national tour of "Julius Caesar" in 2012 by The Acting Company featured a Caesar played by a black actor in a modern business suit who had a resemblance to then-President Barack Obama. Sponsors of the Guthrie Theater apparently had no objections -- including Delta -- when that show landed in Minneapolis.