The Tungsten Groove to release first album featuring original songs

Tungsten is a robust metal that can withstand heat, pressure and wear.
It's a fitting name for a band that will be celebrating the long-awaited release of its self-titled debut album today at The Rude Dog Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The Tungsten Groove has been playing in Southeast Missouri since 2010, and has become known for a range of soulful covers. It brings a funky harmonica-infused interpretation to everything from the Rolling Stones to the swamp rock of Creedence Clearwater Revival to the bluesy rock of The Black Crowes.
After two years of limited appearances, band members Brett Richardet (vocals/harmonica), Stan "Deuce" Denninger (keyboards/guitar/vocals), Justus Richardet (guitar/vocals), Shannon Meyer (guitar/vocals), Jamie Pender (bass) and Keller Ford (drums) are looking forward to sharing new music.
"We have really worked our butts off in the studio over the years," Denninger said about the album. "That first year of recording was tough. Along with going out and trying to rock 'n' roll with the fans and trying to fit in studio time, it was hard to make everything work. We had to make the hard choice to take gigs selectively."
But the decision to limit performances gave the band members the ability to shift their creative energies toward making the record.
For Justus Richardet, who did a large part of the arranging, it was his first experience using recording software to record, edit and mix the music.
"All the production ideas as far as phrasing, guitar work and drum phrasing was done in-house, for the most part in Stan's studio," he said.
For him, recording the album was a "feather in his cap," and something he plans to do until he no longer is able to make music.
The hard work put in by the band was echoed by Brett Richardet.
"The process was completely organic; we cultivated all these things ourselves," he said. "There was a lot put into it, and a big learning experience for us all. But it feels like a huge accomplishment. We are finally able to give the people that enjoy our music something that they can take home."
"We have poured some heart and soul and long hours into this project," Denninger said. "We want people to give it a listen, and hopefully, they love it and love the songs."
The band members created the album in a way fans will be able to find stories in the lyrics.
After three years of work on the album, the band members are ready to give area fans an up-close and personal view of songs such as "The Story," "Ghost" and the "Ballad of Big Bear."
The Tungsten Groove will kick off the party by playing the album in its entirety from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Fans can expect the rest of the night to be full of covers they know, new covers they never have heard and The Tungsten Groove originals from the studio cutting-room floor.
CDs and other merchandise will be available for purchase at the Rude Dog Pub during the show, and on iTunes and CD Baby.
