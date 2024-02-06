The Tungsten Groove to release first album featuring original songs

Tungsten is a robust metal that can withstand heat, pressure and wear.

It's a fitting name for a band that will be celebrating the long-awaited release of its self-titled debut album today at The Rude Dog Pub in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The Tungsten Groove has been playing in Southeast Missouri since 2010, and has become known for a range of soulful covers. It brings a funky harmonica-infused interpretation to everything from the Rolling Stones to the swamp rock of Creedence Clearwater Revival to the bluesy rock of The Black Crowes.

After two years of limited appearances, band members Brett Richardet (vocals/harmonica), Stan "Deuce" Denninger (keyboards/guitar/vocals), Justus Richardet (guitar/vocals), Shannon Meyer (guitar/vocals), Jamie Pender (bass) and Keller Ford (drums) are looking forward to sharing new music.

"We have really worked our butts off in the studio over the years," Denninger said about the album. "That first year of recording was tough. Along with going out and trying to rock 'n' roll with the fans and trying to fit in studio time, it was hard to make everything work. We had to make the hard choice to take gigs selectively."

The Tungsten Groove's self-titled album cover is shown. Submitted image

But the decision to limit performances gave the band members the ability to shift their creative energies toward making the record.

For Justus Richardet, who did a large part of the arranging, it was his first experience using recording software to record, edit and mix the music.