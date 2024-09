Entertainment November 24, 2017

The top-selling CDs at P-Mac Music from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17

NO. 1 Greta Van Fleet: "From the Fires" NO. 2 Kid Rock: "Sweet Southern Sugar" NO. 3 Robert Plant: "Carry Fire" NO. 4 Jimmy Buffett: "Buried Treasure" NO. 5 Tim McGraw and Faith Hill: "The Rest of Our Life"