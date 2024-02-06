The story behind Barbenheimer, the summer's most online movie showdown

The very online showdown between Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" and Christopher Nolan's "Oppenheimer" all started with a date: July 21.

It's not uncommon for studios to counterprogram films in different genres on a big weekend, but the stark differences between an intense, serious-minded picture about the man who oversaw the development of the atomic bomb and a lighthearted, candy-colored anthropomorphizing of a childhood doll quickly became the stuff of viral fodder.

There's even some disagreement over whether it's "Barbieheimer" or "Barbenheimer" or "Boppenheimer" or yet another tortured portmanteau -- a phenomenon on which the AP Stylebook has yet to offer guidance, but for the purposes of this article will be "Barbenheimer."

It didn't hurt that both Nolan and Gerwig have very passionate and very online fandoms eager to join in. Never mind that many of those fans overlap -- the memes, allegiances, and T-shirts were just too fun.

Both movies often trend on social media when the other releases a new asset -- a trailer, a picture, an interview. On one level, it's a marketing department's dream. Awareness could not be higher, the conversation couldn't be louder, and neither film even has official reviews out yet.

"'Barbenheimer' is a marketing gift borne out of social media and I think it's benefiting both films," said Paul Dergarabedian, the senior media analyst for analytics firm Comscore. "You're certainly aware of both movies in a more profound and compelling way than I think might have otherwise happened had they been released on different weekends."

AMC Theaters reported that 20,000 of its AMC Stubs members had purchased tickets for a double feature. If you're counting, that's 294 minutes of moviewatching. Even Margot Robbie -- Barbie herself -- and Tom Cruise, the star of another summer blockbuster, have started plotting the ideal "Barbenheimer" day.

"It's a perfect double bill," said Robbie at her movie's London premiere Wednesday. "I think actually start your day with 'Barbie,' then go straight into 'Oppenheimer' and then a 'Barbie' chaser."

Cruise -- whose "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One" opened a little over a week before the "Barbenheimer" showdown -- said at his premiere he'd plan to see both on their opening day, likely starting with "Oppenheimer," which seems to be the internet's preferred viewing order as well.

"Barbie" actor Issa Rae thinks there's a reason for that.

"I think that there's a very specific order that if you see them in. If you see 'Oppenheimer' last then you might be a bit of a psychopath," she diagnosed at the London premiere.

The showdown has made armchair marketing experts out of everyone, quick to scrutinize every move by Warner Bros. and Universal -- as though it's possible to compare two extraordinarily different campaigns.

One has infinite opportunities for very pink, sparkly photo opportunities, whimsical brand partnerships for seemingly everything from underwear to pool floats, large-scale fan events with autograph signings and pop stars like Billie Eilish posting about the soundtrack. In other words, the "Barbie" campaign can go nuclear.

"Oppenheimer" has the bomb, the alluring mystery and the big screen hook, but it's not the kind of movie that lends itself to, say, a frozen yogurt collaboration.