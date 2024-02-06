All sections
January 4, 2019

The Queen of Soul will get royal tribute

By MESFIN FEKADU ~ Associated Press
Aretha Franklin sings at the 2017 Elton John AIDS Foundation's 25th Anniversary Gala in New York.
NEW YORK -- The Queen of Soul will get a royal tribute from Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson and more this month.

The Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis will put on the special concert -- "Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" -- on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The event will broadcast later in 2019 on CBS.

Yolanda Adams, Shirley Caesar, Celine Dion, John Legend, SZA and Janelle Monae will also perform some of Franklin's biggest hits at the concert. Filmmaker and actor Tyler Perry will host the event.

Tickets go on sale Friday. Other performers include Common, BeBe Winans, Brandi Carlile, Chloe x Halle, H.E.R. and Alessia Cara.

Franklin died of pancreatic cancer in August in her Detroit apartment. She was 76.

