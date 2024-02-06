The Queen of Soul will get royal tribute

NEW YORK -- The Queen of Soul will get a royal tribute from Alicia Keys, Patti LaBelle, Kelly Clarkson and more this month.

The Recording Academy and music mogul Clive Davis will put on the special concert -- "Aretha! A GRAMMY Celebration For The Queen Of Soul" -- on Jan. 13 at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. The event will broadcast later in 2019 on CBS.