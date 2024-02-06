'The Phantom of the Opera' closes on Broadway after 35 years

NEW YORK -- The final curtain came down Sunday on New York's production of "The Phantom of the Opera," ending Broadway's longest-running show with thunderous standing ovations, champagne toasts and gold and silver confetti bursting from its famous chandelier.

It was show No. 13,981 at the Majestic Theatre and it ended with a reprise of "The Music of the Night" performed by the current cast, previous actors in the show -- including original star Sarah Brightman -- and crew members in street clothes.

Andrew Lloyd Webber took to the stage last in a black suit and black tie and dedicated the final show to his son, Nick, who died last month after a protracted battle with gastric cancer and pneumonia. He was 43.

"When he was a little boy, he heard some of this music," Lloyd Webber said. Brightman, holding his hand, agreed: "When Andrew was writing it, he was right there. So his son is with us. Nick, we love you very much."

Producer Cameron Mackintosh gave some in the crowd hope they would see the Phantom again, and perhaps sooner than they think.

Sarah Brightman and Andrew Lloyd Webber appear at the curtain call for "The Phantom of the Opera" following the final Broadway performance on Sunday at the Majestic Theatre in New York. Charles Sykes ~ Invision/AP

"The one question I keep getting asked again and again -- will the Phantom return? Having been a producer for over 55 years, I've seen all the great musicals return, and 'Phantom' is one of the greatest," he said. "So it's only a matter of time."

The musical -- a fixture on Broadway since opening on Jan. 26, 1988 -- has weathered recessions, war, terrorism and cultural shifts. But the prolonged pandemic may have been the last straw: It's a costly musical to sustain, with elaborate sets and costumes as well as a large cast and orchestra. The curtain call Sunday showed how out of step "Phantom" is with the rest of Broadway but also how glorious a big, splashy musical can be.

"If there ever was a bang, we're going out with a bang. It's going to be a great night," said John Riddle just before dashing inside to play Raoul for the final time.

Based on a novel by Gaston Leroux, "Phantom" tells the story of a deformed composer who haunts the Paris Opera House and falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine. Webber's lavish songs include "Masquerade," ?Angel of Music" and ?All I Ask of You."

In addition to Riddle, the New York production said goodbye with Emilie Kouatchou as Christine and Laird Mackintosh stepping in for Ben Crawford as the Phantom. Crawford was unable to sing because of a bacterial infection but was cheered at the curtain call, stepping to the side of the stage. The Phantom waved him over to stand beside him, Riddle and Kouatchou.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and the cast of "The Phantom of the Opera" appear at the curtain call following the final Broadway performance Sunday at the Majestic Theatre in New York. Charles Sykes ~ Invision/AP