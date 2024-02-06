PARIS -- The electronic bleeps and squawks of "Tetris," "Donkey Kong" and other generation-shaping games you never may have thought of as musical are increasingly likely to be playing at a philharmonic concert hall near you.

From the "ping ... ping" of Atari's 1972 ground-breaking paddle game "Pong," the sounds, infectious ditties and, with time, fully-formed orchestral scores that are an essential part of the sensory thrill for gamers have formed a musical universe. With its own culture, subcultures and fans, game music now thrives alone, free from the consoles from which it came.

When audiences pack the Philharmonie de Paris' concert halls this weekend to soak in the sounds of a chamber orchestra and the London Symphony Orchestra performing game music and an homage to one of the industry's stars, "Final Fantasy" Japanese composer Nobuo Uematsu, they will have no buttons to play with, no characters to control.

They're coming for the music and the nostalgia it triggers: of fun-filled hours spent on sofas with a Game Boy, Sonic the Hedgehog and the evergreen Mario.

"When you're playing a game, you are living that music every day, and it just gets into your DNA," said Eimear Noone, the conductor of today's opening two-hour show of 17 titles, including "Zelda," "Tomb Raider," "Medal of Honor" and other favorites from the 1980s onward.

The puzzle video game "Tetris" is seen at Barcade on May 22, 2009, in the Brooklyn section of New York. Mark Lennihan ~ Associated Press, file

"When people hear those themes, they are right back there," she said. "And people get really emotional about it. I mean REALLY emotional. It's incredible."

Dating the birth of game music depends on how one defines music. Game-music scholars -- yes, they exist -- point to key milestones on the path to the surround-sound extravaganzas of games today.

The heartbeat-like bass thump of Taito's "Space Invaders" in 1978, which got ever faster as the aliens descended, caused sweaty palms and was habit-forming.

Namco's "Pac-Man," two years later, whetted appetites with an opening musical chirp. For fun, check out the 2013 remix by Dweezil Zappa, son of Frank, and game-music composer Tommy Tallarico. Their take on the tune speaks to the subculture of remixing game music, with thousands of redos uploaded by fans to sites such as ocremix.org -- dedicated, it states, "to the appreciation and promotion of video-game music as an art form."