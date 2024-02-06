'The Last Jedi' opens with $220M, second best weekend all-time

NEW YORK -- "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" will happily settle for second.

Rian Johnson's second installment in the third "Star Wars" trilogy rocketed to a debut of $220 million at the North American box office, according to studio estimates Sunday. That gives "The Last Jedi" the second-best opening ever, slotting in behind only its predecessor, "The Force Awakens."

The Disney blockbuster became the fourth film to open above $200 million domestically. Aside from "The Force Awakens" ($248.8 million), the others are "The Avengers" ($207.4 million) and "Jurassic World" ($208.8 million). Accounting for inflation, the debut of 2012's "The Avengers" would tie with "The Last Jedi."

"The Last Jedi" is off to a similar start overseas, too, with $230 million in international ticket sales, Disney said. That brings its three-day haul to $450 million.

The opening also gave the Walt Disney Co. the opportunity to flex its muscles on the heels of a deal announced Thursday for it to purchase 21st Century Fox for $52.4 billion.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore.

1. "The Last Jedi," $220 million ($230 million international).

2. "Ferdinand," $13.3 million ($6.2 million international).