'The Last Jedi' aims to capture that old Star Wars feeling

LOS ANGELES -- Han Solo is dead. Luke Skywalker is back, but changed. And Leia Organa's story will soon be coming to an end.

The Star Wars that inspired four decades of passionate fandom appears to be slowly but surely fading as "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" prepares to descend Dec. 15, giving way to a newer generation of intergalactic rebels and their foes, such as Rey and Kylo Ren, and a fresh voice behind the endeavor in writer-director Rian Johnson ("Looper").

J.J. Abrams' "The Force Awakens" set the stage for this new era of the franchise, but "The Last Jedi" has to move it forward and keep audiences interested for the next one too.

After all these years and billions of dollars, Star Wars isn't exactly a scrappy underdog anymore, but the franchise is in somewhat uncharted territory. The prequels did their own damage, but at least no one had to say goodbye to their original heroes.

And there's the seemingly impossible standard set by that other Star Wars sequel, "The Empire Strikes Back."

Besides the main cast, filmmakers and some Lucasfilm and Walt Disney Co. brass, no one will see "The Last Jedi" until the Los Angeles premiere Saturday.

And determining what audiences should expect is a bit like trying to assemble a puzzle with no picture and most of the pieces missing. The cast has left some adjective breadcrumbs ("intense," "emotional," "intimate," "cinematic") but for the most part, it's a mystery.

"For me, 'The Last Jedi' is not a particularly happy story to tell, but it's just my part," Mark Hamill said.

Hamill, 66, returns to play Luke Skywalker after being seen in only a few frames of "The Force Awakens," which ends on a wind-swept cliff as the young protege Rey (Daisy Ridley) approaches him looking for training from the missing Jedi. Luke and Rey are just one of the new pairings promised for the film, which finds every character out of their comfort zone and facing new challenges as the Resistance organizes to go up against the First Order.

"It's got so much going on," Hamill said. "You can cut from the more somber scenes I have to the action/adventure, the suspense, the humor ... I've only seen it once, but I thought, 'This is too much information to process."'

The marketing campaign, no doubt playing into the tone set by "Empire," has focused on the darkness and intensity of "The Last Jedi," but Johnson said that's only one element. He stresses it is, first and foremost, a Star Wars movie. To him, that means capturing that thing that makes you want to "run out of the theater and into your backyard" to play with your spaceship toys -- even without the curmudgeonly wit of Harrison Ford's Han Solo.