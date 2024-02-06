All sections
EntertainmentAugust 21, 2017
'The Hitman's Bodyguard' outdoes 'Logan Lucky' at box office
LOS ANGELES -- Critics loved "Logan Lucky" and gave a big collective shrug to "The Hitman's Bodyguard." But when it came to the test of the marketplace, audiences went their own way. The two action flicks faced off this weekend, and "The Hitman's Bodyguard" emerged the victor with a chart-topping $21.6 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, while "Logan Lucky" sputtered on arrival with $8.1 million...
By LINDSEY BAHR ~ Associated Press
Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds are shown in a scene in "The Hitman's Bodyguard."
Samuel L. Jackson, left, and Ryan Reynolds are shown in a scene in "The Hitman's Bodyguard."Jack English ~ Lionsgate via AP

LOS ANGELES -- Critics loved "Logan Lucky" and gave a big collective shrug to "The Hitman's Bodyguard." But when it came to the test of the marketplace, audiences went their own way.

The two action flicks faced off this weekend, and "The Hitman's Bodyguard" emerged the victor with a chart-topping $21.6 million, according to studio estimates Sunday, while "Logan Lucky" sputtered on arrival with $8.1 million.

Both had notable stars. "Logan Lucky" has Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig, while "The Hitman's Bodyguard" boasts Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson. Both were opening in over 3,000 theaters, and both cost about $30 million to produce. Also, both were targeted toward adults, although one was R-rated ("Hitman's Bodyguard") and one PG-13 ("Logan Lucky").

But when it came to reviews, critics vastly preferred "Logan Lucky," which boasts a "fresh" 93 percent Rotten Tomatoes score, while "The Hitman's Bodyguard" rests at a "rotten" 39 percent.

Yet, when presented with the choice, audiences on the whole put their dollars toward "The Hitman's Bodyguard." Even the CinemaScore was flipped, with "The Hitman's Bodyguard" earning a B+ and "Logan Lucky" a B -- neither of which, it should be noted, is particularly promising for future word of mouth.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Final domestic figures will be released today.

1. "The Hitman's Bodyguard," $21.6 million.

2. "Annabelle: Creation," $15.5 million.

3. "Logan Lucky," $8.1 million.

4. "Dunkirk," $6.7 million.

5. "Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature," $5.1 million.

6. "The Emoji Movie," $4.4 million.

7. "Spider-Man: Homecoming," $4.3 million.

8. "Girls Trip," $3.8 million.

9. "The Dark Tower," $3.7 million.

10. "Wind River," $3 million.

Entertainment
