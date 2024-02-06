All sections
April 24, 2017

'The Fate of the Furious' laps new films at box office

LOS ANGELES -- "The Fate of the Furious" sped into first place at the box office again, leaving new thriller "Unforgettable" and historical drama "The Promise" in the dust. Universal Pictures' eighth installment in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise earned $38.7 million in North American theaters over the weekend, down 61 percent from its debut, according to studio estimates Sunday...

By LINDSEY BAHR ~ Associated Press
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Charlize Theron, left, and Vin Diesel in "The Fate of the Furious." (Universal Pictures via AP)
This image released by Universal Pictures shows Charlize Theron, left, and Vin Diesel in "The Fate of the Furious." (Universal Pictures via AP)

LOS ANGELES -- "The Fate of the Furious" sped into first place at the box office again, leaving new thriller "Unforgettable" and historical drama "The Promise" in the dust.

Universal Pictures' eighth installment in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise earned $38.7 million in North American theaters over the weekend, down 61 percent from its debut, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The newcomers could not compete with the high-octane film, which had the biggest worldwide opening of all time last weekend. It has earned $908.4 million globally so far and is expected to cross $1 billion this week.

Holdovers dominated the charts on a quiet weekend in theaters. "The Boss Baby" took second place with $12.8 million, and "Beauty and the Beast" landed in third with $10 million.

Disney's animal documentary "Born in China" opened in fourth place, with $5.1 million from 1,508 locations.

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to comScore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released today.

1. "The Fate of the Furious," $38.7 million ($163.4 million international).

2. "The Boss Baby," $12.8 million ($30 million international).

3. "Beauty and the Beast," $10 million ($22.9 million international).

4. "Born in China," $5.1 million ($100,000 international).

5. "Going in Style," $5 million ($4.6 million international).

6. "Smurfs: The Lost Village," $4.9 million ($21.4 million international).

7. "Unforgettable," $4.8 million ($1.7 million international).

8. "Gifted," $4.5 million.

9. "The Promise," $4.1 million.

10. "The Lost City of Z," $2.1 million.

