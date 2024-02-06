'The Fate of the Furious' laps new films at box office

LOS ANGELES -- "The Fate of the Furious" sped into first place at the box office again, leaving new thriller "Unforgettable" and historical drama "The Promise" in the dust.

Universal Pictures' eighth installment in "The Fast and the Furious" franchise earned $38.7 million in North American theaters over the weekend, down 61 percent from its debut, according to studio estimates Sunday.

The newcomers could not compete with the high-octane film, which had the biggest worldwide opening of all time last weekend. It has earned $908.4 million globally so far and is expected to cross $1 billion this week.

Holdovers dominated the charts on a quiet weekend in theaters. "The Boss Baby" took second place with $12.8 million, and "Beauty and the Beast" landed in third with $10 million.

Disney's animal documentary "Born in China" opened in fourth place, with $5.1 million from 1,508 locations.

1. "The Fate of the Furious," $38.7 million ($163.4 million international).

2. "The Boss Baby," $12.8 million ($30 million international).