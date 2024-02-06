Southeast Missouri State University student Rebecca Gangemella's plans for the future changed drastically when she discovered her dreams of becoming a professional dancer would be unexpectedly altered in 2017 following an injury.

And that's why you "always gotta have a backup plan," she said, which would eventually lead to her graduating soon as a double major -- dance and journalism.

Gangemella -- originally from Kansas City -- is 21 now, but her love for dancing started at a young age. Before attending Southeast, she had been dancing for 12 years, she said.

"And now it's about 14 (years), considering I've been off and on with injuries," Gangemella said.

She first arrived at Southeast and enrolled as a BFA dance major. Within the first week during the fall of 2015, Gangemella said she started developing severe back spasms and had to completely drop out of all dance classes.

Rebecca Gangemella poses for a photo at the Southeast Arrow Thursday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

"I told myself whenever I healed up, one more big injury takes me out for the rest of the semester," she said.

Gangemella understood coming into college being a professional dancer was not going to be up her alley, she said, because of back problems dating back to high school. The problems "had been around," but she thought taking a summer off between graduating high school and college would help -- but it didn't.

She always knew to have a backup plan because injuries are extremely probable with any type of sport, she said.

Gangemella picked up journalism as a minor by the end of the spring semester of 2017 after developing what would soon turn into severe Achilles tendinitis, she said.

"That ended up taking me out for actually a year," she said. "I was in a boot like the whole spring 2017 semester. It was pretty bad. But by then, it was during Christmas break, I decided to switch journalism and dance."

Because of her newfound concentration on journalism, she has been selected as one of seven students chosen to participate in the Institute for Dance Journalism and Advocacy conference June 6 to 9 in Washington, D.C.

"From my understanding, this is the first time it's going on. They have an institute just like it for theater journalism, but this is the first time we're doing it for dance," she said. "My interpretation of it is that it's going on at the same time as the national college dance festival."