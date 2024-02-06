Local "Paint for a Cause" organizers Aaron Horrell and Barb Bailey love hosting events to welcome and unite all ages, races and backgrounds.

The artists' current "cause" painting, featuring a multi-colored dinosaur with flowers and volcanoes is on display at Painted Wren in Cape Girardeau. It will benefit the Bollinger County Museum of Natural History and is nearly finished, Horrell said.

He describes Paint for a Cause not as an organization or program, but just as "an idea."

Horrell said the particular painting for the museum is an attempt by him, Bailey and the people who painted on it to say, "we appreciate the museum being here" and "we'd like for it to stay."

According to Bailey, the first community-painted piece began in April 2015. The next painting event open for public participation will be June 16 at the River Campus and will benefit the AhNiYvWiYa Museum.

The next event "to look forward to" is planned for the 2018 SEMO District Fair in September, which would be the second time the event has been featured at the fair and will benefit the Cape Girardeau Police Department, Horrell said.

Before recently relocating, he said Paint for a Cause was "something brand new" for downtown and "a new idea" with almost 250 people participating in the first painting.

Bailey said Paint for a Cause has already benefited organizations including Women's Safe House, St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital and the local 4-H chapter. One hundred percent of the proceeds from each painting go directly to the organization, she said, in addition to the organization receiving the artwork to display when finished.

Horrell said when a new canvas is available for community members to take part in painting, they pay $1 for a few minutes of painting. Depending on the theme -- designated beforehand -- the creativity factor can obviously change with each piece, Horrell explained.

The upcoming Paint for a Cause event at the fair is "a special one," said Bailey.

"But we always have something here at the gallery," she said. "People can come in any time. We always have one up."

The size of the painting for the police department, Horrell said, is not yet defined because it must be able to fit into his pickup truck, but will have dimensions of roughly 5 feet by 7 feet.

Horrell keeps track of the people who participate in each painting, with the record being delivered with the piece when it is completed, he said.

"We have them print their name and where they're from, so that way we know exactly how many," he said.

Bailey said she and Horrell's names are listed in the paintings' record of names, but they always add their names last.

There is a template for each painting -- Horrell and Bailey explained -- derived from merged photographs and is placed on a metal canvas.