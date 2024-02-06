'The Crown,' 'Mandalorian' top Emmy nominations with 24 each

LOS ANGELES -- "The Crown" tied with "The Mandalorian" for the most Emmy nominations Tuesday with 24 apiece, but the Marvel universe also got bragging rights with runner-up "WandaVision."

The nominations reinforced the rapid rise of streaming, with most of the top-nominated scripted shows on services that emerged in the past two years. In the top three categories -- drama, comedy and limited series -- broadcast networks scored only two nominations, for the NBC drama "This Is Us" and the ABC comedy "black-ish."

During an oppressive pandemic in which housebound Americans relied more than ever on television for distraction, TV academy voters recognized a varied mix of storytelling and a diverse group of actors and creators.

One example: Mj Rodriguez of "Pose" is the first trans woman to be nominated in a lead acting category. The show also earned a best drama series nod.

"The moment my name was announced, I just screamed and I broke," Rodriguez said. "My mom grabbed me. She kind of flung me around. ... I remember falling into my boyfriend's arms and just crying tears of joy, tears of happiness. I felt so seen."

This image shows Emma Corrin in a scene from "The Crown." Des Willie ~ Netflix via AP

Netflix's "The Crown" received its fourth nomination for best series, and is likely the streaming service's best chance to win its first-ever top series trophy. The British royal drama moved closer to contemporary events with its version of the courtship and rocky marriage of Prince Charles and Diana Spencer, played by Josh O'Connor and Emma Corrin.

O'Connor and Corrin received lead drama acting nods, as did the series' Olivia Colman for her portrayal of Queen Elizabeth II, with a supporting bid to Gillian Anderson for her role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Oprah Winfrey's headline-making interview with the late Diana's son Harry and his wife, Meghan, earned a nomination for best hosted nonfiction series or special.

The showings by "The Mandalorian," an extension of the "Star Wars" franchise, and the inventive "WandaVision" featuring the Marvel characters Wanda and Vision, put the series in the ranks of past sci-fi and fantasy Emmy favorites "Game of Thrones" and "Lost."

"The Boys," Amazon's comedy-tinged take on superheroes, earned a best drama nod.

"I would never have thought in a million years that playing a witch in a Marvel show would lead to this. It's like a dream," said "WandaVision" co-star Kathryn Hahn. The show's total of 23 nominations was especially sweet.

"I'm so moved that the whole of it has been recognized," Hahn said. "It was incredibly difficult. It was a hard, hard shoot. But ... the experience of making this meant so much to me and it was so unexpectedly deep."

The nominations haul by Disney+, which launched in late 2019, was impressive, but the triumph of streaming was predictable, said Eric Deggans, TV critic for National Public Radio.

"Disney+ came out of nowhere and got the third-most nominations of any platform at 71. ... We're a point now where this is increasingly becoming a streamers' game and the Emmy nominations reflect it," Deggans said.