The Associated Press names SZA's 'Ctrl' album of the year

1. SZA, "Ctrl": As the beat of the opening track of SZA's debut album played at a concert this week in New York City, the entire venue sang the first two minutes of the song "Supermodel," and the singer hadn't even showed her face onstage. And that's just it -- SZA is the voice of this generation. The 28-year-old's "Ctrl" is a masterpiece about a girl navigating in life -- dating, falling in love, dealing with dusty boys, self-doubt, acceptance and more. Her voice glides over each song as she spits matter-of-fact lyrics and finds ways to reference the TV shows "Martin" and "Narcos," as well as "Forrest Gump," in the songs. "The Weekend" is her at the top of the game; "Broken Clocks" is just as addictive; and "Normal Girl" and "20 Something" prove SZA is not one of those alternative R&B artists with one or two tricks up her sleeve.

2. Kendrick Lamar, "DAMN.": To put out one epic album is impressive. Two? It's remarkable. But three? It's astonishing. There has not been a more consistent act in music in the last few years as Kendrick Lamar.

3. Daniel Caesar, "Freudian": Listening to Daniel Caesar's debut album will make you want to fall in love. The Canadian newcomer sings R&B songs that echo D'Angelo and hit straight to the heart. "Freudian" is a beautiful work of art.

4. Jay-Z, "4:44": So, this superstar with a super-private wife and uber-private life uncovered his most intimate thoughts and life moments -- and people were moved by what he revealed. It wasn't just for the stuff that went on to dominate blogs and headlines. No, it was Jay's vulnerability, proving honesty is what keeps artists relevant.

5. Taylor Swift, "reputation": Don't be a hater -- you know Taylor Swift knows how to craft perfect pop music. "Reputation" is exceptional, especially the songs "End Game," "Delicate" and "Dress," showing how Tay Tay continues to grow as an artist.